Jordan Goodwin Stats Tonight: How did the Lakers guard fare against LA Clippers? (Feb. 28)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2025 04:26 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Jordan Goodwin [#30] stats against LA Clippers on Feb. 28. [photo: Imagn]

Jordan Goodwin, on a two-way contract, appeared on the LA Lakers’ roster ahead of the game against the LA Clippers on Friday. The journeyman, who has earned a role off the bench since signing the deal with the Lakers, hoped to continue his impact against the Clippers.

The journeyman joined the action with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter to relieve Austin Reaves. Goodwin did not attempt a shot as the Lakers trailed 25-24 at the end of one quarter.

Jordan Goodwin started the second quarter and promptly made his presence felt. He fed LeBron James for the Lakers first basket in the period. Goodwin finished the quarter with four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He helped his team to a 59-54 halftime lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jordan Goodwin4 4 21012-30-10-0+16
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
