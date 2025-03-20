Jordan Goodwin Stats Tonight: How did Lakers guard fare tonight against Nuggets? (March 19)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:17 GMT
Jordan Goodwin Stats for March 19. (Photo: IMAGN)
Jordan Goodwin Stats for March 19. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jordan Goodwin's contract is one of the biggest questions for the LA Lakers heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Goodwin has been tremendous for the purple and gold since signing a two-way deal before the NBA All-Star break last month.

Ad

With LeBron James and Rui Hachimura out with injuries, coach JJ Redick has relied on Goodwin for additional minutes. He even started the left-handed guard over the past three games and played in multiple positions.

For Wednesday's game against the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, Goodwin started at small forward. He was joined in the starting five by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. But how did he perform versus a short-handed Denver team?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are Jordan Goodwin's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jordan Goodwin023401113:040-20-10-0+9
Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी