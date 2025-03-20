Jordan Goodwin Stats Tonight: How did Lakers guard fare tonight against Nuggets? (March 19)

Jordan Goodwin's contract is one of the biggest questions for the LA Lakers heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Goodwin has been tremendous for the purple and gold since signing a two-way deal before the NBA All-Star break last month.

With LeBron James and Rui Hachimura out with injuries, coach JJ Redick has relied on Goodwin for additional minutes. He even started the left-handed guard over the past three games and played in multiple positions.

For Wednesday's game against the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, Goodwin started at small forward. He was joined in the starting five by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes. But how did he perform versus a short-handed Denver team?

Here are Jordan Goodwin's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jordan Goodwin 0 2 3 4 0 1 1 13:04 0-2 0-1 0-0 +9

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

