"Jordan or Kobe wasn't doing this at season #22" - NBA fans hyped to see LeBron James' early preparation for Paris Olympics

LeBron James emphasized his commitment to USA Basketball following the LA Lakers’ 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. James refused to answer questions about his future with the Lakers but made it clear that the 2024 Paris Olympics was the next goal. The last time “King James” suited up for Team USA was in 2012 when he helped the Americans to the gold medal.

The next Olympics is roughly two months away but the four-time NBA MVP is already preparing for highly-anticipated competition. He is back in the gym and working on his game just a few weeks after Game 5 of the Lakers-Nuggets series. James posted on his Instagram photos of his day in the gym.

Fans promptly reacted to his IG photos:

“Jordan or Kobe wasn’t doing this at season #22 and all the hater know it facts!”

A fan reacts to LeBron James working out and getting ready for the 2024 Olympics. [photo: James IG]

One fan gave him high praise:

“Looks like black Jesus.”

Another made it plain and simple what the result is expected to be:

“LeGoldMedal.”

Another fan urged the 21-year veteran on:

“GOAT S**T LETS GO.”

More fans tossed in their thoughts of James prepping for the Olympics. [photo: James IG]

Head coach Steve Kerr will have an enviable collection of superstars at his disposal when Team USA competes for the basketball gold medal in Paris. Besides LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors coach will also have Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and others.

The Americans did not even win a medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, a result that pushed USAB to gather its superstars. James, despite being the oldest in the group, is already out preparing for the mega sporting event taking place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Where LeBron James plays his 22nd season remains a mystery

LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option with the LA Lakers heading into the 2024-25 season. When asked if he had played his last game for the team, he refused to answer it. He has until June 29, 2024, to decide whether he stays or takes his talent somewhere else.

Although James is expected to remain in Hollywood, some are convinced that he will leave LA to play for the team that drafts Bronny James. The Lakers have the No. 17 and 55 picks, but they are unlikely to get James Jr. in the first round. If the former USC guard doesn’t last until the team’s next turn, James might go where his son will be playing.

The deadline to decide his future in Los Angeles happens two days after the 2024 NBA draft. Most basketball fans will be waiting to see where LeBron James will play his 22nd season, particularly if another team drafts Bronny.

In the meantime, Laker Nation will be monitoring his preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.