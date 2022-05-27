“Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Kareem are on Mount Rushmore, he would join that group” - Shannon Sharpe says a finals MVP is the only thing missing from Steph Curry’s resume

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals after closing out the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The Warriors claimed the series with their 120-110 victory at Chase Center in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Klay Thompson, who returned to the court in January after being out for two seasons because of multiple injuries, scored 35 points to lead the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins added 18 points. Draymond Green 17, Jordan Poole 16 and Curry 15.

Shannon Sharpe praised Curry, saying that the three-time champion is only missing a Finals MVP on his resume. He argued that if Curry gets that, the Warriors leader will be among the top 10 best players in NBA history.

"It is the missing piece from his resume," Sharpe said. "It would be such an outstanding resume: four titles, two MVPs, two scoring titles and now a Finals MVP. I think if he gets that, I don't know how you'd keep him out of the top 10.

"He will be one of six players to have two regular season MVPs, four titles and a Finals MVP, joining (Michael) Jordan, LeBron (James), Magic (Johnson) and (Tim) Duncan. And we believe Jordan, LeBron, Magic and Duncan are on Mount Rushmore. He would join that group. A very, very elite group."

Can Steph Curry win his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics. Those teams play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday in Boston.

Steph Curry was awarded the first Western Conference finals Magic Johnson MVP trophy. He is leading the Warriors to an NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. Curry could clinch his fourth title this postseason.

The Warriors dedeated Miami in both encounters in the regular season and should not have a problem going through them for their seventh franchise title.

Boston, on the other hand, won one of two matchups against the Warriors. The pairing could prove to be a tough bout as the Celtics have looked stronger the entire postseason.

