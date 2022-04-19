“Jordan is like a baby Steph Curry” - Klay Thompson comes up with a hilarious compliment for young star Jordan Poole as he continues to impress in his debut playoffs campaign

Klay Thompson heaped praise on rising star Jordan Poole, calling him "baby Steph Curry," when asked about the impact he has had on the Golden State Warriors.

Poole's skillset has developed extremely well, which has seen his chemistry seamlessly build with veterans Thompson, Curry, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.

Speaking about the Warriors' 'death-lineup' featuring Poole, Curry, Draymond, Wiggins and himself, Thompson explained that every player has their unique ability to influence the game, which has seen them excel so far against Denver Nuggets.

"Well, I think the best part of that lineup is we all do things so uniquely different," said Klay Thompson on the post-game show of Warriors on NBCS. "Steph with obviously the pick and roll is incredible, coming off the catch incredible, Jordan (Poole) is like a baby Steph Curry with his ability to stop and pop, with the ball in his hands and then I'm the catch and shoot guy."

He added:

"Wiggs is so great around the rim, he's so good at attacking the rim, and his catch-and-shoot has also been great this year. Then Draymond kind of glues us all together, with his ability to playmake, navigate the defense."

Jordan Poole joins in as the third 'splash-brother' alongside Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson seem to have finally found their third 'splash-bro' with the Golden State Warriors in Jordan Poole. Poole has been a remarkable fit alongside the dynamic backcourt duo that has led the Warriors to three championships.

Together with Poole, they have looked unstoppable. The three were in their element again during Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry scored 34 points in only 22 minutes off the bench, while Jordan Poole fell one shy of bagging his second consecutive 30-point outing. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson finished with 21 points on the night to lead Golden State to a 126-106 blowout win on Monday.

The trio shot a combined 13 of 28 from long range. Poole needs to continue to deliver for the Warriors at this rate if they are to beat the likes of the Phoenix Suns moving forward. His ability to impact the game with an all-around effort on offense has bolstered the Dubs' winning record this year, making it important for him to keep up the momentum.

