"Jordan never did this btw": LeBron James' fans in awe of him following 'Beetlejuice' Halloween theme with Savannah James

LeBron James has been known to go all out for Halloween, and this year was no different. Him and his wife Savannah James did a couples theme from one of the most iconic Halloween movies. Seeing the two together instantly sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

On Tuesday afternoon, pictures began floating around of LeBron James' Halloween costume. The LA Lakers star and his wife decided to dress up as characters from the hit movie "Beetlejuice."

LeBron fans quickly began pouring in with their thoughts on the costume. In typical fashion, Michael Jordan's named ended up being brought up. Some feel this over-the-top costume gives LeBron an edge when it comes to the G.O.A.T debate.

LeBron and Savannah will get to enjoy their costumes as the LA Lakers are not slated to play on Halloweeen. They are off following a thrilling three-point win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

LeBron James goes all in on Halloween

This year is not the first time LeBron James has pulled out all the stops for an impressive Halloween costume. Based on some of his past decisions, it might be a holiday he greatly enjoys.

Over the years, the NBA star has appeared in some impressive costumes. Among those that stand out is when he dressed up as Pennywise, the clown from the horror movie "IT."

LeBron dressed as Pennywise for a Halloween party that he was throwing. Along with terrifying those with his super realistic costume, he also decided to have some funs. There are multiple clips of him from that party dancing.

Aside from Pennywise, some of the other costumes from his impressive collection include Freddy Krueger and Edward Scissorhands. For the latter, that was a year him and Savannah also had a couple-themed costume.

Looking at his track record, it's safe to say LeBron prides himself on having a top tier Halloween costume every year. He'll have his work cut out next time around as the Beetlejuice fit will be a tough one to top.