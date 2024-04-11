"Jordan could never get a YouTube plaque" - NBA fans thrilled as LeBron James' podcast earns Silver Button Award in no time

LeBron James is succeeding in yet another venture. His podcast and YouTube show “Mind the Game” with J.J. Redick are receiving rave reviews and plenty of subscribers.

LeBron James took to social media to share the first milestone his new podcast has reached. The show was given a silver plaque from YouTube for reaching more than 100,000 subscribers.

The show hit the milestone in less than a month. They have released just four episodes thus far yet the legion of basketball and LeBron James fans have supported the venture with fury.

James reshared the post from the podcast showing off the silver plaque. He accompanied it with his usual emojis.

Many fans came out in support of James. Many reacted to the milestone on social media. One fan used the plaque as yet another trophy for James in the never-ending G.O.A.T. debate.

“Jordan could never get a YouTube plaque this is another reason why you clear him all time,” one fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one who brought up the G.O.A.T. debate. Another fan used the plaque to back up James in this tweet.

There were plenty of fans who shared their adoration for the Lakers star.

One fan came up with a new nickname for the player already known as The King.

“LeContent Creator,” one fan wrote.

The love and flowers kept coming for the King. One fan used a cutesy nickname for James.

“You’re doing great pookie,” one user wrote.

Other fans were shocked at how fast the show has grown. James did what many content creators take years to do.

“Damn that took a whole 13 seconds,” one user wrote.

Some want even more YouTube plaques and achievements for James’ podcast Fans are angling to push James to become the most subscribed-to channel and push past YouTube star Mr. Beast.

“We gettin u over MrBeast my glorious king,” one fan wrote.

LeBron James podcast gets million views in first day

The first episode of LeBron James and J.J. Redick’s podcast “Mind The Game” was watched by more than one million views in less than a day. It ended day one with 1.3 million views.

On day one, the channel garnered 227,000 subscribers. The show currently has 525,000 subscribers. These figures do not include audio-only podcast subscribers from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcast services.

The show is produced by James’ media company, Uninterrupted and Redick’s production company, ThreeFourTwo Productions. Redick already has over a million subscribers to his podcast's YouTube channel, "Old Man and the Three.".

The "Mind the Game" podcast may get to the same mark in no time after gaining more than 500K subs in less than a month.