  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Jordan would never be this great of a teammate" - Fans react to LeBron James clowning $12M Lakers forward for 2 missed layups

"Jordan would never be this great of a teammate" - Fans react to LeBron James clowning $12M Lakers forward for 2 missed layups

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 05:14 GMT
LeBron James laughs at Lakers teammate on the sidelines. (Photo: IMAGN)
LeBron James laughs at Lakers teammate on the sidelines. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James is not letting his sciatica affect his mood on the sidelines in Sunday's LA Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors. James and Austin Reaves trolled Jake LaRavia in the second half after he missed two wide-open layups.

Ad

With the Lakers in cruise control at home, LaRavia had a wide-open layup and immediately blew it. He grabbed the rebound and tried again, bricking it again. The third time was the charm, as the $12 million man was able to convert on his next try.

LaRavia's effort didn't go unnoticed as James and Reaves stood up and applauded on the bench. They teased the new Lakers after he went back to the bench, laughing at how bad the two missed layups were.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans can't help but react to LeBron James leading the way in cheering Jake LaRavia despite his "Shaqtin-a-Fool" moment. LaRavia joined the LA Lakers in free agency after spending his first three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Here are some of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

LeBron James is keeping his spirits up as he continues his recovery from sciatica. He has been dealing with nerve pain since late July or early August, limiting his preparations for the upcoming season. He's entering his record-breaking 23rd year in the league, but the moment will have to wait.

"The King" is set to miss at least three to four weeks because of the injury. He's also ramping up his conditioning because his usual routine was disrupted by sciatica. At the age of 40, it's all about preserving his body for the playoffs and not the regular season.

Ad

JJ Redick hoping for the best regarding LeBron James' injury

Speaking to reporters after the LA Lakers announced LeBron James' sciatica, JJ Redick remained hopeful that the four-time NBA MVP won't miss a lot of time. Redick has no other choice but to make some adjustments early, though he's still undecided about his starting five.

"We knew that he was dealing with the nerve irritation, so you hope that he's back soon," Redick said, according to Lakers Nation. "Those things can be tricky, and we knew this going into camp, so it wasn't like this changed anything for how we want to practice or what our philosophies are for preseason games. It is unclear what the starting lineup is gonna be. That's the reality until he's back, so we'll have to figure that out."

Redick's starting lineup will likely feature Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton. Players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart are set to battle for the final two spots.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications