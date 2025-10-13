"Jordan would never be this great of a teammate" - Fans react to LeBron James clowning $12M Lakers forward for 2 missed layups

LeBron James is not letting his sciatica affect his mood on the sidelines in Sunday's LA Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors. James and Austin Reaves trolled Jake LaRavia in the second half after he missed two wide-open layups. With the Lakers in cruise control at home, LaRavia had a wide-open layup and immediately blew it. He grabbed the rebound and tried again, bricking it again. The third time was the charm, as the $12 million man was able to convert on his next try. LaRavia's effort didn't go unnoticed as James and Reaves stood up and applauded on the bench. They teased the new Lakers after he went back to the bench, laughing at how bad the two missed layups were. NBA fans can't help but react to LeBron James leading the way in cheering Jake LaRavia despite his &quot;Shaqtin-a-Fool&quot; moment. LaRavia joined the LA Lakers in free agency after spending his first three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.Here are some of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. LeGoat @LeAkronHammer23LINKJordan would never be this great of a teammateSpectre @Sp3ctr77LINK&quot;Angel Reese&quot; lmfaoooo.🗯️ @nomonyunLINKLet this happen in the regular season, Jake. I dare you.q @qquinnnnnnnLINK#MeBoundsJaNiro Lane🦋6 @JezuslaneLINKHe’s AR replacement when we get Giannis5THRINGONTHEWAYYYY🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @5thringonthewayLINKBron obviously loves Jake. From correcting the reporter for leaving Jake out of naming the new additions on media day to this it’s obvious. As of right now idk where Jake fits in our rotation. Hopefully he can show something and find a way in there.LeBron James is keeping his spirits up as he continues his recovery from sciatica. He has been dealing with nerve pain since late July or early August, limiting his preparations for the upcoming season. He's entering his record-breaking 23rd year in the league, but the moment will have to wait.&quot;The King&quot; is set to miss at least three to four weeks because of the injury. He's also ramping up his conditioning because his usual routine was disrupted by sciatica. At the age of 40, it's all about preserving his body for the playoffs and not the regular season. JJ Redick hoping for the best regarding LeBron James' injurySpeaking to reporters after the LA Lakers announced LeBron James' sciatica, JJ Redick remained hopeful that the four-time NBA MVP won't miss a lot of time. Redick has no other choice but to make some adjustments early, though he's still undecided about his starting five. &quot;We knew that he was dealing with the nerve irritation, so you hope that he's back soon,&quot; Redick said, according to Lakers Nation. &quot;Those things can be tricky, and we knew this going into camp, so it wasn't like this changed anything for how we want to practice or what our philosophies are for preseason games. It is unclear what the starting lineup is gonna be. That's the reality until he's back, so we'll have to figure that out.&quot;Redick's starting lineup will likely feature Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton. Players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart are set to battle for the final two spots.