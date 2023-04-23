"Jordan never had guys punching him in the nuts" - Fans react as Dillon Brooks gets ejected after swiping at LeBron James in Game 3

Dillon Brooks was the latest player to get ejected during the 2023 NBA playoffs after hitting LeBron James below the belt. The incident occurred in the third quarter of LA's 111-101 Game 3 win over the Grizzlies when James tried to bring the ball up from the backcourt with Brooks guarding him close.

The Grizzlies forward elbowed James in the groin area and issued a Flagrant 2. Here's a clip of the play (via ESPN):

The Grizzlies forward elbowed James in the groin area and issued a Flagrant 2. Here's a clip of the play (via ESPN):

Brooks seemed to foul out of frustration due to the Grizzlies' woes in the first half. They were down 35-9 at the end of the first quarter and could only trim that lead to 53-37 by halftime. Brooks had a rough night offensively. He didn't make an impact defensively, either.

The Grizzlies' player trash-talked LeBron James after his team's Game 2 win and failed to deliver the goods, which may have also contributed to him making a dirty play on the latter.

NBA fans online let Dillon Brooks hear it but also poked some fun at LeBron after the play occurred. One fan said on Twitter:

"Jordan never had guys punching him in the nuts during the playoffs"

More reactions followed:





LeBron James inspires LA Lakers Game 3 win with a hot start over Memphis Grizzlies.

The biggest talking point entering Game 3 between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies was LeBron James' approach to the contest. Dillon Brooks called the four-time NBA champion "old" and claimed he wouldn't have his respect until James drops 40 points.

It was an obvious attempt to throw LeBron off his game and take his attention away from playing team basketball. However, James hasn't been baited into proving his critics wrong like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer allowed the game to come to him. He opened the scoring for the Lakers and scored eight quick points in the first quarter, inspiring their 35-9 run in the opening 12 minutes. James attacked the rim, drawing the attention of the Grizzlies defenders that opened up the floor for his teammates.

The Lakers were up by 29 points at one stage before the Grizzlies got some crucial buckets in the second half and trimmed the lead down to 10 points with a minute and a half left behind Ja Morant's efforts. He finished with 45 points and 13 assists.

However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis ensured the Lakers didn't blow their lead away entirely. LeBron finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 50.0% shooting, while AD had 31 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

