Video: "WE about to get a bag!" - Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins share a wholesome laugh together in the locker room after Warriors' title win

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins became two of the most important pieces of the puzzle for the Golden State Warriors this year.

Although the Warriors team featured plenty of superstars such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, numerous players stepped up to become key contributors.

Two of those players were Poole and Wiggins, who went on to become a major reason why Golden State was able to win the championship. Both Wiggins and Poole have had to overcome some adversity throughout their careers.

Wiggins was once a former first overall selection, who struggled to find his groove throughout his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a trade brought Wiggins to the Warriors, it seemed as if the veteran forward has finally found his home.

Poole struggled during his first two years in the NBA before coming out of nowhere to be one of the best sixth men in the league. Both players shared a funny moment during the team's celebrations, as they are both set to earn a big contract extension in the upcoming offseason. They said:

"You about to get a bag! WE about to get a bag!"

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole celebrate after impressive NBA Finals outing

Golden State Warriors wings Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

It's been a wild ride for both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Both players have had much different paths towards establishing themselves in the league. Both seemed to be on shaky ground at one point in their careers.

However, it looks as if they could both have a longterm home with the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins was one of the most impressive players in the NBA Finals when it came to both teams. In the series against the Boston Celtics, Wiggins averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 44.6%.

Shayna Rubin @ShaynaRubin Andrew Wiggins on proving the doubters wrong: “It put fire in my eyes. I just wanted to prove everyone wrong. Now I’m a world champion. Everyone’s going to have something to say regardless. But they have to say I’m a world champion too.” Andrew Wiggins on proving the doubters wrong: “It put fire in my eyes. I just wanted to prove everyone wrong. Now I’m a world champion. Everyone’s going to have something to say regardless. But they have to say I’m a world champion too.”

Throughout the year, Jordan Poole turned himself into one of the most dangerous scorers off the bench in the entire league. Poole transformed himself into a microwave scoring machine, making the Warriors that much more dangerous.

He's in line to enter negotiations to get his first hefty pay raise during his young career. During the NBA Finals, Poole averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting 43.5%.

