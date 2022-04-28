"I’m like man ‘shut the f**k, like shut up’, he was like ‘make me’" - Damian Lillard says Jordan Poole ‘talking s**t’ inspired him to drop a 60-point performance vs the Warriors, says his growth is impressive

Jordan Poole’s game was noticed by Damian Lillard much before we saw him improve this season. Lillard recalled playing against him in the 2019-20 season, while being interviewed by Colin Cowherd on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast”.

Back then, Lillard remembered visiting the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors, who played without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Poole started and played 30 minutes in that game and although he wasn’t too effective, one play caught Lillard’s attention.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



( @TheVolumeSports )



Damian Lillard talks about the time he dropped 60 on the Warriors after Jordan Poole’s trash talk Damian Lillard talks about the time he dropped 60 on the Warriors after Jordan Poole’s trash talk (🎥 @TheVolumeSports ) https://t.co/5zIA9nVMjU

Lillard narrated the before and after of the play, saying:

“He wasn’t playing a lot of minutes, but he like did a move and scored on me. He hit a shot, he hit a three and he started talking shit.”

“So, I think I had like 40 points, but we lost at Golden State. I think it was towards the end of the first half maybe or whatever – I’m at the free-throw line, he’s just back there talking. So, I turn to him and I’m like shut the f*** up, you know what I’m saying – like shut up. And he was like ‘Make me!’”

Damian Lillard then went on to talk about another clash between the two teams later that year in Portland. Jordan Poole had a poor game on the day, but that didn’t stop him from trash-talking Lillard again. Lillard went on to score a career-high 61 points in 45 minutes as the Portland Trail Blazers won at home.

Jordan Poole had something to gain from the game though, recognition from Damian Lillard:

“From those interactions, I paid more attention to him. And as I paid more attention to him you know, I started to notice his game more. He can actually, he’s got something to him. So I can’t say he caught me by surprise, but it is impressive to see like the growth.”

Jordan Poole finishes fourth in Most Improved Player voting

Jordan Poole has had an exceptional season with the Warriors this year, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and four assists. He started 51 games this season and benefited from the absence of Klay Thompson at the start of the season.

Poole has been shouldered with a lot of responsibility this season, and with the help of mentors like Draymond Green and Steph Curry – has improved leaps and bounds. His performances throughout the season, earned him a starting role over the Warriors’ main man – Steph Curry.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jordan Poole snubbed?



Draymond thinks so.



2020-21 2021-22

12.0 PPG 18.5 PPG

1.8 RPG 3.4 RPG

1.9 APG 4.0 APG Jordan Poole snubbed?Draymond thinks so.2020-21 2021-2212.0 PPG 18.5 PPG1.8 RPG 3.4 RPG1.9 APG 4.0 APG https://t.co/YLQVQrbxIB

Poole has started in all four games of the series, averaging 24.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He has shown glimpses of Curry's magic, displaying the effects of having such a skilled mentor.

The candidates that finished above Poole in the voting for Most Improved Player include Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs in that order. Poole will definitely be disappointed, but this could turn out to be motivation for him – in the ongoing playoffs.

Edited by Arnav