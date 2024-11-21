Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole appears optimistic amid his team's league-worst nine-game losing streak. During Washington's three-day game break, the 2022 NBA champion sent love to Wizards fans and his fanbase on social media, highlighting their unwavering support.

Following Monday's 134-106 blowout road loss to the New York Knicks, Washington dropped to a paltry 2-11 record. The franchise has gone 0-9 in November, with its lone victories being back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 28 and 30. Moreover, it ranks last in defensive rating (120.3) and second-last in offensive rating (106.6).

Nevertheless, Poole is having a career-best statistical season. Through 13 outings, he is averaging career highs of 21.1 points, 4.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.4 3-pointers per game on 45.8/44.4/90.2 shooting splits.

Wizards fans and Poole supporters are seemingly appreciative of his improvement. On Tuesday, the sixth-year guard acknowledged their basketball expertise and staunch encouragement.

"Real rap. Wizards fans, y'all understand real hoop! Big shoutout to the fans, swear to God," Poole said. "I never say it, but shoutout to the Poolies, too! (I) got the best player fanbase in the league."

Jordan Poole sends love to Wizards fans and "Poolies" for unending support amid woeful 9-game losing streak (Image Credit: @jordan_poole on Instagram)

Washington (2-11) will attempt to snap its nine-game skid on Friday when it hosts the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics (12-3). Meanwhile, Poole will try to bounce back from his season-low 8-point performance against New York. He has scored 20-plus points in nine of 13 contests.

Jordan Poole gives back to Washington community after expressing gratitude to Wizards fans and "Poolies"

During the Wizards' three-day break, Jordan Poole gave back to a local Washington community.

He was one of several Wizards players and team personnel who participated in Wednesday's "Thankful Meal" charity event in Southeast Washington, D.C. Poole and Co. could be seen preparing and handing out turkeys and other food to local families in need.

So, Poole appears to be further endearing himself to Wizards fans despite his squad's subpar play this month.

