Reports: Jordan Poole is expected to sign a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in the next week

Jordan Poole is reportedly set to sign a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on the heels of an altercation with Draymond Green. The story has dominated headlines since the video surfaced of Green punching his teammate. Many suspected the altercation resulted from Green and Poole being in the middle of contract negotiations.

Steph Curry refuted the claims that Poole had begun to act arrogantly. Another report indicated that the altercation stemmed from Poole repeatedly calling fouls on Green during practice. There hasn't been clarification on what prompted Green to get in Poole's face. However, it now looks as though Poole will get his wish.

With just days to go until the NBA season tips off, Jordan Poole is reportedly set to sign a significant contract extension this week. He hasn't spoken since the altercation with Green. Many wonder whether he will shed light on the situation after the extension is finalized. Anthony Slater spoke about the situation on The Athletic's latest NBA Podcast Episode, saying:

“I do expect a contract extension to happen in the next week. Maybe Jordan is waiting for that to finally speak to us about the entire saga that has been this entire 10-day period for him.”

With time winding down before the start of the NBA season, all eyes are on Golden State. Fans and critics are eager to see the fallout of the altercation.

Jordan Poole & Draymond Green Going Forward

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole (Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five)

The Golden State Warriors need Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on board as they look to go back-to-back. Although Green has apologized to the team and Poole, things could be rocky in Golden State. We've seen players who don't get along find success on the floor together, but this could be different.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he'd seen plenty of fights in practice throughout his career as a player and a coach. What makes this one different, of course, is the release of video footage from the practice. According to reports, an unidentified Warriors staff member was likely paid tens of thousands of dollars to leak the video.

While the Warriors brass continues investigating who leaked the video, Green has taken a self-imposed leave of absence to get his mind right. As some have boldly predicted, this could be the last season fans see Green in a Warriors jersey.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available. Please give us your predictions below for how you think this season will play out for the Warriors.

