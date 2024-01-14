Jordan Poole x Nike G.T. Cut 3 shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Poole x Nike G.T. Cut 3 has been released on its promised date i.e. Jan. 13. The shoes are especially focused on the skill of cutting on the basketball court and it has been highlighted since its first announcement earlier this month.

The collaboration between Jordan Poole and Nike has produced an exceptional footwear gem in the form of the G.T. Cut 3 shoes. With the precision and performance associated with professional basketball, these shoes have garnered significant attention for their outstanding features and style.

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 shoes are available for purchase directly from the official Nike website. By visiting the product page, interested buyers can explore the features, colors, and sizing options, and complete their purchase with ease.

However, The Jordan Poole x Nike G.T. Cut 3 shoes are priced at $190 and available in all sizes and with the same price tag.

The Jordan Poole x Nike G.T. Cut 3 shoes are focused on cut

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 shoes have received widespread acclaim for their exceptional blend of style and performance. As the descriptions say, the pair of Cut 3 is designed to have an extra layer of support for jumps and cuts with its more grippy or sticky multicourt traction material used.

The shoes also feature an ultra-responsive ZoomX foam for the renowned cushioning throughout the game. The full-length ZoomX foam underneath the base endures more responsiveness with a punch of super-high traction which makes it an unbeatable pair for body shifting during the game and cutting through opponents.

Poole's quotes on cutting were captioned on Nike's Instagram post promoting the shoes' global release. One of the posts read:

“Cutting, personally for me, is huge. Ever since I was a kid, I needed to find ways to get the ball without having the ball. Being able to get a little bit of space, it means all the difference.”

Additionally, dubbed by Nike as a revolutionary change, the Jordan Poole x Nike G.T Cut 3 provide full-length ZoomX foam. This innovation helps deliver the brand’s highest energy return, which, in turn, assists with the athlete's energy conservation and maximising speed. A smaller plastic plate is also on the pinky-toe side of the forefoot to help keep the foot stable when making sudden movements.