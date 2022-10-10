“Jordan’s learning from the best ever” - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr credits Steph Curry for Jordan Poole’s excellent movement on and off the ball 

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr lauded Steph Curry's contribution to Jordan Poole's excellent play on and off the ball. Poole's skillset is similar to Curry's. That allows Kerr to deploy the fourth-year guard as the point guard in Curry's absence. Speaking about Poole's efficiency in playing off a secondary ball-handler, Kerr told reporters:

"Jordan's learning from the best ever in terms of being able to play on and off the ball. So, he's got a good feel for running off screens off the ball and getting himself open. He did a lot of that in college, too. He's got a nice balance to his game."

The Golden State Warriors' system doesn't rely on their point guards doing most of the ball handling. Secondary ball handlers and playmakers share those responsibilities to get players like Curry and Poole to get open looks off the screens.

Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and newly acquired Donte DiVincenzo slot into the secondary ball-handler and playmaker role. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole can break the defensive structure of a team due to their off-ball movement. They can also maximize their potential as scorers to get open looks.

Jordan Poole shows Golden State Warriors his value following dominant outing in preseason loss against LA Lakers

In their third preseason game, Jordan Poole dominated in the Golden State Warriors' narrow 124-121 loss against the LA Lakers. Following his altercation with Draymond Green, Poole showed tremendous mental strength to work his magic against the Lakers.

He single-handedly made this a close contest in the third quarter, bagging 18 points during that stretch. Poole scored 25 points, dished a team-high six assists, made two steals and had zero turnovers, shooting 52% from the floor. He again showed the Warriors that he deserves a lucrative contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

A complete performance. Jordan Poole tonight:25 PTS4 REB6 AST2 STLA complete performance. https://t.co/FeucrtDDLZ

Steve Kerr praised Jordan Poole, stating that the Golden State Warriors will rely on him for many years. Poole is the best young player on the roster. He was integral in their championship win last season and could get an extended role this postseason.

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole

With him growing rapidly under Steph Curry's wing, the Warriors could contend for a long stretch, potentially beyond the Curry-Klay-Draymond era. Poole could be surrounded by Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody when he takes over the torch from Curry.

It will be exciting to see how Jordan Poole performs in a potentially extended role with the franchise. If he can improve on last season, the Warriors' hopes of winning back-to-back championships will be bolstered.

