Jordan vs. Mexico Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The classification round for places 17 to 32 at the FIBA World Cup 2023 continues on Saturday (Sept. 2) with a full slate of eight games. This includes a showdown between Jordan and Mexico in Group N.

Jordan, led by forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (23.0 ppg), has struggled at the tournament thus far. Jordan went 0-3 in Group C in Round 1, falling to Greece, New Zealand and the USA. The Jordanians then followed that up with a loss to Egypt in Group N of the classification round on Thursday to fall to 0-4 overall.

Meanwhile, Mexico, led by guard Pako Cruz (18.5 ppg), also struggled in Round 1, going 0-3 against Montenegro, Lithuania and Egypt in Group D. However, the Mexicans redeemed themselves with a win over New Zealand in Group N of the classification round on Thursday to improve to 1-3 overall.

Jordan vs. Mexico FIBA World Cup 2023 classification round game preview

Jordanian forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson taking on Egypt in the classification round of the FIBA World Cup 2023

Mexico enters Saturday’s matchup against Jordan with a strong edge in the offensive department. Through four tournament games, the Mexicans have the advantage in scoring (79.3 ppg to 72.3 ppg), shooting percentage (43.6% to 39.7%) and 3-point shooting percentage (36.3% to 31.9%). They are also shooting slightly better at the free-throw line (74.3% to 72.8%) and have averaged more assists (22.5 apg to 17.0 apg).

However, Jordan has the edge in rebounding (35.0 rpg to 30.3 rpg), steals (8.0 spg to 7.8 spg) and blocks (2.5 bpg to 1.0 bpg).

Jordan vs. Mexico prediction and odds

Mexican guard Pako Cruz taking on Egypt in Round 1 of the FIBA World Cup 2023

As for the odds, Mexico is viewed as the favorites to secure a victory on Saturday. SportyTrader, for example, has Mexico at 1.5 odds, while Jordan is at 2.7 odds.

However, history is not on the side of either squad. Per Opta, Jordan has only won one of its 15 FIBA World Cup games all-time (2019). Meanwhile, according to Opta, Mexico will be looking to win back-to-back World Cup games for the first time since 1974.

