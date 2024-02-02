Jordyn Woods applauds beau Karl-Anthony Towns on stellar 4th All-Star nod

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship is heading towards its fourth year and features a much-celebrated togetherness. Woods has always been a big cheerleader for her partner and showed her support for another career milestone achieved by the Minnesota Timberwolves forward.

Woods took to her Instagram account and shared a story lauding Karl-Anthony Towns for an All-Star reserve and captioned her story:

"Omg, If anyone knows how much you deserve this I do!!! I'm so happy"

Jordyn Woods on being a proud partner of the NBA star (Image via Instagram @jordynwoods)

The post from Jordyn Woods was regarding Towns being chosen as an NBA All-Star reserve, along with his teammate Anthony Edwards. Both of them were picked in the West as part of the seven reserves to be chosen from each conference.

Towns and Edwards are the first pair of Wolves to be selected for the All-Star Game since Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassel in 2004.

Jordyn Woods addressed Karl-Anthony Towns' efforts in their relationship

Jordyn Woods opened up about her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns, who she has been dating since May 2020. At Femme It Forward’s 2023 Give Her FlowHERS Gala, Jordyn discussed the challenges she and Karl-Anthony have faced and how they've managed to keep their bond strong.

Talking to People, she said:

“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.”

She emphasized that they were close friends before becoming a couple. The free time they had during the COVID pandemic allowed them to really get to know each other, establishing a strong foundation for their relationship.

Jordyn also highlighted the importance of "quality time" and "gift giving" in nurturing their love. She expressed that the couple has relied on these practices to strengthen their bond. They make a point of going all out for each other during holidays, emphasizing the thought and effort that they both put into expressing their appreciation for one another.

“Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other,” she said. “He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it’s a lot. So when it’s time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out.”

In addition to the emotional aspect of their relationship, the couple's public appearances have also attracted attention. Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines when they were seen sporting matching denim outfits in July last year, providing a glimpse into their shared sense of style and public presence as a couple.

