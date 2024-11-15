Jordyn Woods calls Karl-Anthony Towns the 'light of her life' in heartwarming birthday tribute

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Nov 15, 2024 16:54 GMT
Jordyn Woods calls Karl-Anthony Towns the 'light of her life' in gushing birthday tribute[Picture Credit: IG/@jordynwoods, X/@nyknicks]

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods celebrated his 29th birthday through a heartwarming post. On Friday, Nov. 15, the model posted pictures of the couple on her Instagram handle in dedication to Towns' birthday.

Woods showered love on her boyfriend in the caption of her post.

"Happy birthday to the light of my life. I couldn’t imagine doing this with anyone else," Woods wrote in the caption.
In a separate post, Woods posted a picture of Towns on her IG story, celebrating his birthday with him at midnight. The Knicks star wore a black hoodie with an owl on it.

Jordyn Woods celebrating her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns' birthday

Woods and Towns have been together for over four years now. They were good friends even before they started dating. Woods and the NBA star got into a relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Towns lost his mother to COVID complications, Woods stepped up and helped him cope with the loss. Towns and Woods made their relationship public in 2020.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods sits courtside with Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic on her birthday

Woods and Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic are good friends. On Tuesday, the Sixers and the Knicks faced each other for the first time since Towns and PG joined their new teams this offseason.

Conincenditally, Rajic celebrated her 34th birthday, giving Woods another reason to attend the game. She posted a picture with Rajic on her Instagram story while they sat courtside cheering their partners.

"Birthday girllll @danielarajic," Woods wrote in the caption.
Jordyn Woods' IG story with Daniela Rajic

This is not the first time that Rajic and Woods have been seen together. In July, both accompanied their partners for a night out in Las Vegas. They were attending one of the concerts of superstar rapper Lil Wayne.

George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers after playing five seasons with the LA Clippers. He signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Sixers. Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the Knicks after playing nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

