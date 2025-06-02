Jordyn Woods melts Jalen Brunson's wife as she reveals her biggest takeaway from the Knicks' historic season

On Sunday, Karl Anthony-Towns' partner, Jordyn Woods, revealed her biggest takeaway from the Knicks' historic season, after it came to a crushing halt in the Eastern Conference Finals. Her analysis for the season earned a reaction from Jalen Brunson's wife, who was seen melting emotionally. The Knicks' season came to an end after their defeat to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6.

Sharing a post regarding her first season in New York, Woods shared a lengthy note on Instagram. Giving her takeaways about the current crop of players, she said:

"If there was anything to take away from this season, the take away should be is that the future is bright for this team and they should be damn proud of themselves. You guys brought so much life to the city, and this has been some of the most exciting basketball I’ve ever watched."

She continued to share her thoughts about the season, as she thanked the city and the fans for their warm reception of KAT and her.

"Thank you New York for welcoming us with open arms! The Libra in me loves a theme and I had too much fun putting these looks together, more to come🧡💙," she wrote.

Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Marks Brunson, was in the comment section of the post, as she seemed moved by Woods' expressive note.

"🥹🥹🥹," she reacted.

Ali Marks Brunson comments on Jordyn Woods' post on Instagram

This was Jordyn Woods' first season in New York after Karl-Anthony Towns was traded from the Timberwolves during the offseason. The former Rookie of the Year was an integral part of a historic season for the Knicks, helping the team reach their first Eastern Conference Finals in over 25 years.

Although unable to go all the way, the Knicks have shown they have the roster to compete in the East and should be one of the favorites to make it to the Finals next season.

Jordyn Woods shows support for KAT and the Knicks as she reps a New York-inspired fit during Game 5

Internet personality Jordyn Woods was seen showing her support for her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, and his team, as she wore a Knicks-inspired fit during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Needing to secure a win to keep their Finals hopes alive, Woods was seen donning a complete Knicks fit at MSG.

Sharing her fit on Instagram, the model was seen wearing a KAT shirt, which was paired with a New York Knicks jacket and white Knicks-inspired heels.

"Planting flowers in the Garden 💙🧡" she captioned the post.

While the Knicks were able to force a Game 6 at MSG, they suffered a crushing defeat at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, bringing an end to their historic season.

