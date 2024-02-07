Jordyn Woods sports luxe $1705 Bluemarine jacket supporting beau Karl-Anthony Towns courtside

Jordyn Woods is at the United Center cheering on boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls. Minnesota begins a five-game road trip with a game against the struggling Eastern Conference team. Despite the travel, the “Life of Kylie” is taking time out of a busy schedule to be on the road with the Timberwolves big man.

Woods is at courtside watching Minnesota dominate the first half of the said game. She went on Instagram to post this message:

“TBH I’m sitting here thinking about the Valentine’s Day candles coming out. I’m actually obsessed.”

Woods has a message for Towns for Valentine's Day

Jordyn Woods wore a Bluemarine jacket worth $1,705. She completed the look with off-white pants and brown high-heeled shoes. The model even took a photo of a fan also sitting at courtside who was campaigning for Karl-Anthony Towns’ inclusion into the All-Star 3-point shootout.

Woods’ presence must have given the four-time All-Star a boost in inspiration on Tuesday. The star center had 18 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Towns’ performance was key in helping the Timberwolves to a 69-47 halftime lead.

If Jordyn Woods plans to spend Valentine’s Day with Karl-Anthony Towns, she may have to stay for the entire duration of the Timberwolves’ road trip. Minnesota has a game on Feb. 12 versus the LA Clippers before tangling with the Portland Trail Blazers the following night.

The Timberwolves have an off night on Feb. 14 before a rematch with the Blazers. Woods is putting in the effort for that special day so Towns must not dare miss bringing in the candles.

Karl-Anthony Towns is having a big game in front of Jordyn Woods

With a little over four minutes left in the third quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns has already 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-8 from deep. The newly-named All-Star also has four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, however, have to stop being complacent by committing unforced errors. Chicago has steadily cut down their lead as the third period winds down. Minnesota’s advantage is now just 84-72. The Bulls may be struggling but they can’t help the host team by getting careless with the ball.

Anthony Edwards is also having a big night for Minnesota. He leads all scorers with 30 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. “Ant-Man” and Towns will have to gather the troops together and avoid a letdown.

Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t want to end the night in disappointment, especially since his girlfriend Jordyn Woods is at courtside watching the game.

