Jordyn Woods stuns in latest photoshoot themed on boxing, beau Karl-Anthony Towns reacts

Three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods began dating in 2020 after years of friendship, and they have spoken about the foundation of trust and friendship that preceded their romance. The tie-up that was fortified during the period of COVID-19 has since been the talk of the town around the NBA.

Recently, Woods left fans mesmerized with her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old entrepreneur shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot, where she looked stunning in a white dress coupled with boxing gloves and a pair of boxing heels.

Among the admirers was none other than her beau, Karl-Anthony Towns, who couldn't help but react to her stunning transformation with a fire and a glove emoji.

Karl-Anthony Towns' comment on Jordyn's photo

Towns shares a beautiful bond with his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. Their relationship blossomed in 2020 and is built on friendship and trust.

The couple was introduced by mutual friends years ago, but it wasn't until 2020 that their close friendship turned romantic. Their affectionate bond can be seen in the latest Instagram upload from Woods.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Timberwolves top the latest NBA Power Ranking

The Minnesota Timberwolves have secured the top spot in the latest NBA power rankings. With a record of 17-4, they boast the best record in the league. The team's impressive performance includes winning 16 of 18 games after starting the season 1-2. They are currently riding a six-game win streak, showcasing their dominance on the court.

Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns proved to be a key player in the Timberwolves' success and has led the team in rebounds while posting a team-high-tying point total in a double-double performance. Towns has hauled in 10 or more boards in 13 games this season, finishing with a double-double in 12 of those outings. His performance has been instrumental in the Timberwolves' surge to the top.

Minnesota has been the most dominant team in the league this week, riding three straight wins to the No. 1 spot in the Power Rankings. The team's hallmark stingy defense returned, allowing just under 106 points per 100 possessions in the three wins. This combination of individual brilliance and team effort has propelled the Timberwolves to the top of the NBA power rankings.