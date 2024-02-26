Jordyn Woods teases the idea of her brand collab with beau Karl-Anthony Towns' Timberwolves team

American model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods has been in a relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns since 2020. The 26-year-old sociality is often seen supporting her husband at NBA games.

On Saturday, she was spotted at the Minnesota Timberwolves' 101-86 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Towns produced a commanding display, finishing with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Before the game, Jordyn Woods was waiting on the tip-off when she decided to host a Q&A session for fans. One of the questions was whether her brand, Woods by Jordyn, would collaborate with her partner’s team in the future.

"Can we get a Woods by Jordan x Timberwolves collab?"

Woods seemed to be taken by the idea and decided to tag the official handle of the Timberwolves on Instagram. She asked:

"@timberwolves you think we can make this happen??"

Jordyn Woods is a successful entrepreneur

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns first got together during the pandemic. The two had reportedly been friends for a number of years and even described their relationship as that of ‘best friends.’ This turned into a romantic relationship around May 2020. In an interview with People, Woods said:

"I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together.

"I felt like God was presenting us something that we just went with," Woods added. "And it happened to be something beautiful."

Woods has found incredible success with her Woods brand. Her social media has grown tremendously and boasts 12.2 million followers.

Towns has also found incredible success of late. The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-17), boasting of the likes of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert as well, are top of the Western Conference and one of the most obvious contenders for the title this season.