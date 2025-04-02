Jordyn Woods' warm gameday outfit earns wholesome reactions from Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards' partners

Jordyn Woods, partner of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, turned heads during the Knicks' Sunday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Woods' gameday outfit, which she posted on Instagram, caught the attention of Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards' girlfriends, Mandana Bolourchi and Jeanine Robel, respectively.

Ad

Mandana Bolourchi dropped a fiery emoji comment on the picture:

Mandana Bolourchi’s comment/Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanine Robel also added a fiery comment with heart-eyes emojis:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jeanine Robel’s comment/Instagram

Jordyn Woods wore a chic, oversized beige fur coat, light blue distressed jeans and knee-high beige boots with a wedge heel. She also carried a small, textured white handbag that had a gold clasp.

Ad

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been together since 2020, when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their relationship is quite public as she shares sweet moments of them together on her social media page.

During an interview in 2023 with the Give Her FlowHERS Gala, Woods shared how their relationship blossomed from friendship to partners.

“Friendship and trust,” Woods said. “We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our lives to really get to know each other because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other, and they go into this relationship.”

Ad

Towns, in his first season with the Knicks, is averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. An improvement from what he put up last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jordyn Woods sends gratitude to Knicks fans after Karl-Anthony Towns' absence

Jordyn Woods took to X on Mar. 6 to appreciate Knicks fans for their support when she suffered a personal tragedy. She tweeted:

Ad

"Thank you for all of your prayers and concern," Woods said. "I had to bury one of the closest people to me yesterday after she lost her battle to breast cancer. Life isn’t always fair. She will be missed tremendously."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2015 No. 1 pick missed the game against the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 4. The Knicks ended up losing the game at home 114-102 as the Knicks' OG Anunoby recorded 29 points, three rebounds and three assists, while the Warriors' Steph Curry added 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Towns made his return in the 113-109 defeat to the LA Lakers on Mar. 6. He recorded a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback