Josh Giddey goes viral after making NBA history and decimating Luka Doncic and Lakers

Josh Giddey came just two steals shy of achieving a quadruple double on Saturday. The Chicago Bulls point guard put on a spectacular performance on the road, playing a key role in his team's dominant 146-115 victory over Luka Doncic and the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Australian point guard created history by becoming the first player to post a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists and eight steals in a game. Giddey likely would have secured the record had he played during garbage time, once the game's outcome was already decided.

Despite not reaching the quadruple double, his performance was widely celebrated by the basketball community, with netizens praising the Bulls guard for his remarkable display against the Lakers. Giddey became one of the most talked-about players on social media on Saturday night, earning widespread recognition for his incredible effort on the court.

"The quadruple double would have been awesome. I’ve never seen one," a fan commented.

"Yeah the haters are real quiet now. That Caruso trade looking real good now," commented another fan.

"Give him the max contract already! You can't let this man go next season," a fan said.

"Josh Giddey is going to get PAID this summer! Bulls can match any offer he gets in restricted free agency, but that price tag is going up with Giddey’s impressive run since the LaVine trade," said another X user.

"I was SO wrong on this trade. Loved Alex but Josh has become a beast for us, he is the perfect point guard for this team," a fan wrote.

"Now, I wasn't big on the Giddy trade but DAMMMMMM this kids got it! Bulls better keep this kid!" a user commented.

Josh Giddey became just the 10th player in history to record a stat line of at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and five steals in a single game, joining legends like LeBron James, Magic Johnson and other basketball greats.

Josh Giddey on guarding Luka Doncic

Josh Giddey is not typically known for his defensive prowess, but on Saturday, the talented guard was tasked with defending one of the most lethal offensive players in the world, Luka Doncic. While Giddey couldn't prevent Doncic from having an explosive offensive performance in the first quarter, he embraced the challenge and showed a willingness to step out of his comfort zone.

"I was like, 'Gee, I’ve never really had an assignment like that before in the NBA' and it’s something I’ve always wanted," Giddey told K.C. Johnson after the game.

"To guard the best players in the league. He had 40 or something but that’s the best way to learn as a defender and obviously that’s something I want to get better at. I’m trying to improve on that side of the ball."

Since the responsibility on his shoulders grew following the Zach LaVine trade, the former OKC Thunder guard has been playing at an elite level. As he continues to develop in the league, we can expect more performances like this from the Australian in the future.

