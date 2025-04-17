  • home icon
  • Josh Giddey Stats Tonight: How did Bulls star fare against Miami Heat? (Apr. 16) | 2025 Play-In Tournament

Josh Giddey Stats Tonight: How did Bulls star fare against Miami Heat? (Apr. 16) | 2025 Play-In Tournament

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 17, 2025 01:48 GMT
NBA: Play-In-Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
Josh Giddey stats against the Miami Heat on April 16. [photo: Imagn]

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls hosted the Miami Heat on Wednesday in a win-or-go-home showdown. The Bulls, which went 3-0 against the Heat in the regular season, looked to keep dominating a familiar opponent. A win by the home team would earn them the right to meet the Atlanta Hawks in another winner-take-all encounter.

The Australian was all over the floor in the first quarter. He opened the game with a block against Andrew Wiggins before scoring a floater. Giddey finished the period with 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Although Giddey played well, the Bulls' defense could not stop the Heat onslaught. Miami led 39-28 after one quarter behind a sizzling 6-for-9 clip from deep.

The Miami Heat defense shut down Giddey in the second quarter, forcing him to miss the only two shots he attempted. Miami dominated the quarter 32-19 and pushed its lead to 71-47 at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Josh Giddey135 30125-111-32-2-16
Josh Giddey and the Bulls played in their best stretch in the third quarter. The point guard had seven points, two rebounds and one assist to help his team edge Miami 27-17. Chicago cut the deficit to 88-74 with a quarter left to play. Giddey's versatile two-way play kept his team in the game.

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

