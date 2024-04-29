Josh Hart approves of his offensive rebounding being compared to Toby Segar's freakish parkour skills: "This is facts"

Josh Hart did not contribute to the scoring in the New York Knicks' 97-92 win going 0-for-7 from the field. However, he brought his usual grit and hustle. He crashed the glass like an animal, racking up 17 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Hart made a few clutch boards that helped ice the game for the Knicks.

Hart sprung past opposing players and often flew in with an intensity to chase the ball.

The Knicks forward and his rebounding effort became one of the threads on NBA Twitter during the discourse around the game. One fan jokingly compared Hart’s efforts on the glass to extreme parkour athletes.

One fan posted the viral clip of parkour star Toby Segar’s insane dive into the River Rhine and compared it to Hart crashing the backboard. Josh Hart agreed with the comparison, as seen in his tweet reply.

The original video of Segar making the daring leap has more than 25 million views on YouTube. The clip has become internet history and has been made into many memes since it was published online.

Josh Hart comments on Philly fans

Philadelphia sports fans have quite a reputation. They are known as the nastiest in the U.S. and are quick to boo their teams. On Sunday, they lost a little street cred.

New York Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center and drowned out the Philly fans to help the Knicks win Game 4. They also went crazy while leaving the arena and shouted loud chants at Philly fans to add insult to injury.

Josh Hart loved the Knicks fandom on the road. He has some experience with Philly fans, as he played his college basketball at Villanova.

Hart once went on Taylor Rooks’ podcast and talked about the fan bases in the NBA. He did not mince words about Philly fans.

“Philly might be the worst,” Hart said. “I played at Nova and we were right outside of Philly. We had some Philly support and it was great but there were some times and games where we were getting booed off our home court. Philly fans are ruthless. But that is part of why you love them because they show you what it is.”

Hart and the Knicks may not have to experience Philly fans again this season. New York has a 3-1 series lead and can close out the Sixers at home on Tuesday in Game 5. The game will tip off from New York at 7 p.m. on April 30. The Knicks fans will be fired up to see the Knicks win their second playoff series since 2014.

