Josh Hart calls for court storming to be banned amid incident with Iowa's Caitlin Clark

During an episode of The Roommates Show, Josh Hart spoke up against the practice of court storming. Fans storming the court after a collegiate basketball game is a common practice. Once the final buzzer sounds, the excitement gets the better of the fans in attendance and they stampede onto the court.

While this has become a tradition, it has also caused some issues with players getting hurt. Some fans who storm the court do not pay enough attention and collide with a player. This became the center of discussion recently after Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Clark got caught in a throng of fans and came out hobbled.

Josh Hart shared his take on episode 6 of the Roommates Show with Action Bronson as their special guest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've always hated the court storming thing," Hart said bluntly about the practice before referring to the incident with Filipowski. "Dudes just kind of do whatever just to be noticed or just like try to do something just idiotic.

"Just because everyone now like responds to just like stupidity and ignorance," Hart added.

Action Bronson added by saying that players do not get enough time to exit the court amidst the chaos.

Bronson recalled the incident involving Caitlin Clark, wherein she got hit by an Ohio State fan, to which Hart responded:

"Hopefully they ban it," Josh Hart said.

Expand Tweet

The collision between Caitlin Clark and the court-stormer occurred after Ohio State upset Iowa in an overtime game. Clark looked like she was in a lot of pain but was able to escape getting seriously injured.

Also read: NBA fans gravely concerned for Josh Hart after Tom Thibodeau plays him for 47 minutes in loss: "Gonna make his ACL break like D-Rose"

Josh Hart follows up his near 20-20-10 game

Josh Hart had the biggest game of his career so far against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (Mar. 12). He ended up with a huge triple-double which consisted of 20 points, 10 assists and 19 rebounds. Tom Thibodeau subbed him out before he could grab his 20th board but it was a fantastic performance nonetheless.

In the New York Knicks' next game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart grabbed a ton of rebounds once again. He had 10 defensive boards and five offensive ones to bring his total to 15. He only had seven points and two assists but it was enough for his team to grab their second straight win.

Hart is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game this season. His numbers are a major proponent of the Knicks' league-leading 52.9% rebounding rate. At only 6-foot-4, Hart's ability to grab boards certainly seems more impressive.