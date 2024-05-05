Josh Hart claps back at Jimmy Butler's comments with witty 50 Cent IG post

New York Knicks swingman Josh Hart responded to Jimmy Butler's comments about the New York Knicks through a wordless Instagram story. Butler claimed that had he been healthy, the Miami Heat could accomplish what the Philadelphia 76ers failed to do and that is to beat the New York Knicks in the opening round.

During Jimmy Butler's tirade, Josh Hart caught a stray as the only player whose name was dropped. Hart responded without saying a single word. Instead, he used a 50 Cent meme to speak on his behalf, which he posted to his Instagram stories.

Josh Hart's IG story responding to Jimmy Butler

This particular 50 Cent meme came from a video that the rapper shot of himself. In it, he can be heard asking "What'd he say f*** me for?"

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat battled each other in the Play-In tournament for the seventh seed and the opportunity to face the New York Knicks in the opening round of the Playoffs.

During the Heat vs Sixers contest, Jimmy Butler got hurt after Kelly Oubre Jr. fell on his leg while attempting to contest a shot. The Sixers scraped away with a 105-104 victory. However, their postseason run got cut short as they fell to the New York Knicks in their opening-round series.

What did Jimmy Butler say about Josh Hart and the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have made a habit of upsetting teams in the Playoffs for the past two seasons. This year, they were in the position to do so again but they were not at full strength and were sent home by the Boston Celtics in five games in the opening round.

Butler then went on record while speaking to some people saying that if his freak injury involving Kelly Oubre hadn't happened, they likely would have replaced the Sixers and upset the Knicks.

"Video this, you got it? 1, 2, 3 action," Butler said to the camera. "If I was playing, Boston would be at home. New York damn sure would be f***ing at home.

The person with him on the video responded by dropping Josh Hart's name, implying that the Knicks swingman would be a problem for the Heat.

"What the f*** does that mean to me?" Butler responded. "Josh Hart? Come on man."

He also dropped Tom Thibodeau's name, saying that he loves the Knicks head coach but that he wants to beat him to a pulp.

"I love Tibs but I don't want Tibs. I love you baby but I want to beat you to a pulp. You want me. I don't want you. It's like a one-sided relationship. You in love with me and I love you but I'm not in love with you."

Thibodeau was Butler's coach when the latter started his career with the Chicago Bulls. When Thibodeau went on to coach the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team traded for Butler, reuniting the two.