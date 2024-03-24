Josh Hart compares Mikal Bridges' Nets situation to gloomy Squidward window meme

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have done a fantastic job this season. The Knicks' star player Jalen Brunson, with the help of Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, have successfully legitimized their status as one of the Eastern Conference's elite teams. Their current run feels a little bit nostalgic considering how they've accomplished a similar success back when they all played together in college suiting up for the Villanova Wildcats.

However, one of their buddies from the Wildcats squad, Mikal Bridges, is struggling to make a mark in the NBA. Bridges is currently playing for the Knicks' counterpart team, the Brooklyn Nets. While three of the Villanova boys are enjoying a successful run this season, Mikal is stuck with a team that's struggling to find the right pieces to restore their former elite status before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left.

Josh Hart couldn't help but feel sorry for his Mikal Bridges' situation. After the New York Knicks recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets, Hart saw a certain expression on Bridges' face and compared it to a SpongeBob SquarePants meme.

"It’s like that SpongeBob meme when Squidward is looking out the window and he sees SpongeBob and Patrick having fun," Hart said. "[Mikal] is Squidward.”

Knicks vs Nets recap: Josh Hart and his former Villanova Wildcats all reunite

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets recently faced off wherein a special reunion took place. All four of the former Villanova Wildcats teammates reunited when Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart went up against Mikal Bridges. While it was all smiles seeing them back together like the good old days, Bridges wasn't exactly happy taking a 105-93 loss at the hands of his friends.

Donte DiVincenzo surprisingly took over Saturday's game to help the Knicks get back in the win column. DiVincenzo had an all-around performance with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Helping him on the offensive load was Miles McBride who scored 26 points.

Jalen Brunson slightly struggled with his shot on Saturday, which led him to take a back seat. Brunson added 17 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. While he may have sank 75% of his threes, "JB" shot 29.1% from the field overall. As for Josh Hart, he did what he does best and that's securing the boards for New York. Hart added six points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Unfortunately for Mikal Bridges, only he and Cam Thomas did most of the work on Saturday for the Brooklyn Nets. His team could barely keep up with the New York Knicks' pace. Bridges carried the Nets with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.