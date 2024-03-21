Josh Hart dishes hilarious one word scheme to disrupt Nikola Jokic's supremacy against Knicks

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks are preparing to play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in a highly-anticipated cross-conference showdown. The game will see the Knicks look to build on a four-game win streak that has them sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. On the flip side, the Denver Nuggets will look to close the OKC Thunder's half-game lead in the West.

With the postseason in sight, the Nuggets are eager to keep up the momentum that has seen them win eight of their last ten. Ahead of the game, Josh Hart, who is likely to play big minutes once again thanks to Tom Thubodeau, knows he and the Knicks have a tough task in front of them.

In addition to the Nuggets seeking to defend their standing as reigning NBA champions, Nikola Jokic is looking to put his stamp on the MVP race. Given the big man's skills, and the motivation he and the team have heading into the postseason, the Knicks could be in for a long night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to media members, including The Athletic's Fred Katz, Josh Hart was asked what he and the Knicks can do to slow down Nikola Jokic. Without much hesitation, Josh Hart dropped a one-word answer, simply stating:

"Pray."

Expand Tweet

Looking at the Knicks' record vs. the Denver Nuggets on the heels of Josh Hart's recent comments

Thursday's game between the Knicks and the Nuggets will be the second time these two teams have met in the regular season. Back on Jan. 25 the two teams met in New York, where the Knicks picked up a dominant 122-84 victory.

The game notably saw Jamal Murray struggle as he shot just 3-11 from the field, and 1-3 from downtown, partially because of Josh Hart's defense. The game also notably saw Murray turn the ball over three times for a +/- of -29.

While Jalen Brunson chalked the game up to the Nuggets having an off night, OG Anunoby had no shortage of confidence. Speaking to media members after the game, he praised his teammates, saying:

“We’re a really talented team and we went out and we showed that tonight.”

When the two teams collide on Thursday night, however, Anunoby will be sidelined. According to NBA.com he will be absent due to an elbow injury that still hasn't quite healed.

Given that, and the long-term injuries Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are dealing with, the Nuggets will look to capitalize and secure their revenge. Of course, as the Knicks have shown recently, despite the injuries plaguing the team, they have continued to find ways to win.

With tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time (9 p.m. Eastern Time) it's safe to say it will be interesting to see how things play out.