Josh Hart fires back at WNBA vs NBA debate with bold prediction

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart responded to Shannon Sharpe's propagation of the NBA vs. WNBA debate. On Sunday's &quot;Club Shay Shay,&quot; Sharpe asked Flau’jae Johnson whether a WNBA player could beat an NBA player in a head-to-head matchup.Hart took to the comment section of the video on Instagram to respond to the debate. He boasted that he would win by a large margin if he went head-to-head against any WNBA player.“Game to 11. It’s for sure 11-3 me”Josh Hart’s comment on the NBA vs. WNBA debate - Image via Instagram/@clubshayshayFlau’jae Johnson responded to the question:“It’s not physically possible. No. You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? … I know I can’t.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile elite WNBA players like A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark are world-class athletes, the consensus, mirrored in Flau’jae’s answer, is that they’re unlikely to overcome the physical edge of NBA players.Jamal Crawford once said no WNBA player could beat a college-level NBA prospect 1v1. While the late Kobe Bryant once said that elite WNBA players like Diana Taurasi could hold their own, he never claimed they’d win in a physical one-on-one.Josh Hart disputes alleged leaked NBA2K26 Knicks player ratingsOn Sunday, Josh Hart disputed allegedly leaked NBA2K26 ratings for the New York Knicks. A social media post of the ratings showed guard Tyler Kolek with a better dunk rating than All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. Hart tweeted:“Na if this is true @jalenbrunson1 you got to riot for Ty having a better dunk rating than you.”Brunson has turned out to be one of the league’s deadliest guards. While athleticism isn’t his main strength, his all-around game has helped propel the Knicks to title contention over the past two seasons.Josh Hart, on the other hand, operates as the team’s spark plug. He is known for turning defensive rebounds into coast-to-coast fast breaks, igniting his teammates’ offense and rallying the energy at both ends. That has earned him comparisons to iconic New York blue‑collar players like Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason.Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Knicks. Additionally, he shot 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.