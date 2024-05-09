Josh Hart lauds Celtics content creator for yet another immaculate edit: "Whoever runs yall media team needs a raise"

This year's NBA Playoffs have seen Josh Hart and the New York Knicks playing some of their best and most competitive basketball to date. However, when it comes to giving credit where it's due, Hart praised the Boston Celtics' social media content team for another impressive video edit. It featured a fusion between the team's best plays from the 120-95 Game 2 win and NBA 2K gameplay interfaces.

Alongside video producer Gage Duchon, the Celtics' social media team has already gained a strong reputation for their impressive outputs. The must-watch edit was done by Celtics editor Jeremiah Wilson, who showcased impressive skill in making the seamless edits.

The edits have been so electric that New York Knicks guard Josh Hart couldn't help but praise them, even suggesting that the Celtics media team deserves a salary raise.

"Whoever runs ya'll media team needs a raise," Hart posted.

Unlike the usual highlight reels, Wilson utilized some modern trends to make the video more appealing to the audience.

Not many social media teams have properly used an NBA 2K style of editing in their highlight videos and what the Celtics' editing team has shown in their work this season has certainly made for entertaining viewing.

Josh Hart talked some trash to former Indiana Pacers legend following the Knicks' impressive 130-121 Game 2 win

As the second half of Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers began, the Madison Square Garden crowd knew their team needed to string together strong plays if they were to pull off a 2-0 series lead from a 10-point deficit.

The Knicks did not falter under pressure against a determined Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a 22-point first-half performance.

New York garnered enough contributions from each member of the team to pull off a 130-121 victory, which led to a hilarious moment between Josh Hart and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who was part of TNT's broadcast commentary team.

During the final seconds of the game, Josh Hart, who finished with 19 points (8-of-12 shooting) and 15 rebounds, approached Miller and talked some smack to the five-time NBA All-Star.

"I think they said, 'F*** you,'" Hart said.

However, it was all good competitive spirit, given Miller's history of scoring eight points in 18 seconds to pull off a 107-105 Game 1 stunner in front of the Knicks home crowd back in the 1995 NBA Semifinals.