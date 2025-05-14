Josh Hart left covered in blood after Luke Kornet smashes him in face with elbow

During the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, Josh Hart caught an elbow from Luke Kornet that left him covered in blood.

Ad

Towards the end of the opening quarter, Hart inadvertently caught Kornet's elbow as he drove to the basket. His face and jersey were covered in blood. However, the Knicks guard did not come out of the game and hit two free throws.

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More