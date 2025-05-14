Josh Hart left covered in blood after Luke Kornet smashes him in face with elbow

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 14, 2025 23:52 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

During the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, Josh Hart caught an elbow from Luke Kornet that left him covered in blood.

Towards the end of the opening quarter, Hart inadvertently caught Kornet's elbow as he drove to the basket. His face and jersey were covered in blood. However, the Knicks guard did not come out of the game and hit two free throws.

This is a developing story.

