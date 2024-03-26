Josh Hart and Monty Williams engage in war of words over Knicks' stat-padding

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks battered Monty Williams’ decimated Detroit Pistons 124-99 on Monday. Unlike the previous two games where the outcomes were surprisingly close, this one was a drubbing right from the get-go. Detroit, which rolled into Madison Square Garden missing Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Simon Fontecchio and Isaiah Stewart, was overwhelmed.

With the Knicks cruising to a victory, the MSG crowd turned its attention to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo who had the hot hands. DiVincenzo’s 11 3-pointers broke the franchise record shared by J.R. Smith and Evan Fournier. Tom Thibodeau didn’t take out his player even though the home team was in no danger of losing the game.

During the post-game interview, Pistons coach Monty Williams bluntly said this about DiVincenzo’s record-breaking night:

“I don't care about their team. I couldn't care less. Those guys, the way they got those 3s. I don't want to be a part of that story.”

When informed about what Williams said, Josh Hart commented:

“If he didn’t wanna be part of the story, he should’ve told his guys to defend better.”

There’s no love lost between the Pistons and the Knicks this season. On Feb. 27, New York eked out a controversial 113-111 decision behind a Josh Hart game-winner. Before Hart’s incredible shot, Donte DiVincenzo rammed into Ausar Thompson which forced the ball loose.

New York retrieved the ball and turned their opponent's turnover into the game-winning play. The referees later admitted that a foul should have been called on Donte DiVincenzo.

In his postgame conference, Monty Williams blasted the officials:

“The absolute worst call of the season. No call, and enough's enough.”

Josh Hart remembered those comments and wouldn’t give Monty Williams a slack on Monday night.

Josh Hart has quietly caused Monty Williams’ team troubles

In the New York Knicks’ chaotic win in February, Josh Hart sank the game-winning basket. He also had his fingerprints all over the floor with by filling up the stat sheet and doing the things that don't show on the box score. Hart often toggled between Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on defense.

On Monday night, the journeyman was again a nuisance on defense and a spark plug on offense. Hart had his sixth triple-double of the season while playing four positions. He will be somebody Monty Williams will have to plan for when they see the Knicks again next season.