Josh Hart's "breast milk" fascination seemingly stays alive after wild question to Knicks superfan Ben Stiller

Josh Hart and New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller had a fun conversation. Hart had a wild question for the 'Tropic Thunder' star about breast milk, much to the amusement of Jalen Brunson, part of the 'Roommates Show' podcast.

During the talk show, the guard asked Stiller about what breast milk tasted like, and the latter had a crisp response.

Hart asked the actor if he has had the opportunity to taste breast milk.Stiller was in splits as he explained why he has never tasted it:

"I was never breastfed as a child, because my era that I grew up in, it just didn't happen. But no, never."

[Starts 58:28]

Ben Stiller has been a bonafide Knicks fan and has been vocal in his support for the team.

The 'Zoolander star is a regular at Knicks games. The New York Native was part of Josh Hart and Brunson's for a fun chat, where there were laughs and candid conversations galore to entertain Knicks fans.

Josh Hart has a fan in Ben Stiller, who reposes faith in guard

The Knicks and Josh Hart have not had some results go their way.

However, that didn't stop Stiller from giving the guard a shoutout, showing how much he believes in the player this season:

“You'll shoot the three when you need to. You're not afraid to shoot the three. I feel like you shoot a lot of threes that need to be shot.”

New York is a team that lives and dies by their volume of 3-point shooting.

Last season, the team was off-color a few games from beyond the arc. But this time, they have been a better shooting unit on that end, making 36.6% of their threes, their best season recently.

They also added Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline to address the issue that compounded them last season.

Josh Hart has been one of the impact players for them this season. He's averaging 8.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, and 15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his last five games. He's shooting 38.4% and 41.9% from downtown.

Up next, the Knicks face the Orlando Magic, followed by two games over the Philadelphia 76ers. They are 36-26 and fifth in the East.