Josh Hart's tweet about tasting breast milk earns Jalen Brunson's ire: "Nah bro no bs delete my number"

Josh Hart sent Twitter into a meltdown on Tuesday (May 30) when he asked his social media followers if they had ever tasted their significant other's breast milk.

That led to some entertaining responses in the comments section. Hart had tweeted:

"Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend"

The best response came from 'TripleMwassup', who tweeted:

"That shit nasty my boy don't do it."

Another user drew comparisons to a Kevin Durant tweet aimed at Hollywood star Scarlett Johanneson in 2011:

"Bro is tweeting like prime KD"

Another noted how Hart's tweet might be one of the more outlandish from an NBA player in recent memory, or at least since teams began to take their players' social media activity more seriously.

It would also appear that Jalen Brunson wasn't a fan of his friends question, as he threw some shade on Twitter:

"Nah bro no BS delete my number"

Josh Hart has become a Knicks fan favorite

Since joining the New York Knicks on the Feb. 9 trade deadline, Josh Hart has become a fan favorite. With his competitive nature and all-action style of play, New York Knick fans have fallen in love with Hart and what he brings to their team off the bench.

Furthermore, the duo of Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson have been exceptionally fun to follow since they reunited at the Knicks, with the pair often discussing their friendship. Brunson and Hart went to Villanova together and have remained close since entering the NBA.

As such, the video of Jalen Brunson finding out that he would be playing alongside Hart at the trade deadline was seen as one of the more wholesome moments of the NBA season. The New York Knicks star guard looked genuinely pleased to be reuniting with Hart.

Jalen Brunson has also endeared himself to New York Knicks fans, as he helped lead the team to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, having produced some incredible moments in the regular season.

In 68 regular-season games for the New York Knicks, Brunson has averaged 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from the 3-point range.

Josh Hart set to become a free agent

Josh Hart has a player option on his contract worth $12.9 million for next season. However, given his impressive performances for the New York Knicks, it's widely expected that he will decline that option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

However, the New York Knicks are still expected to retain the guard's services by inking him to a longer-term deal once he opts out. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on a May 25 podcast episode, Hart should expect to receive a deal in the region of $18 million per year. That would mark a significant pay rise on his current salary.

“If I had to guesstimate where I think it’s ultimately going to go, I could see Hart getting a little bit higher towards the $18 million a year mark because of the way the cap is going up," Scotto said.

"Tom Thibodeau loves him. He’s a CAA guy. At the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, the buzz from the Knicks, rival executives, and even rival agents was that Josh Hart was going to re-sign with the Knicks. I think four years, $72 million for him, would seemingly be ideal.”

