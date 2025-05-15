Josh Hart's wife drops one-word reaction to Jaylen Brown's below the belt shenanigans

Josh Hart and Jaylen Brown have been battling throughout the first five games of the second-round series between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. Brown and the Celtics won Game 5 at home 127-102, but the game was extremely physical, especially for Hart. One play between the two players that included contact to Hart's lower body spurred a reaction from his wife, Shannon Hart.

Ad

Josh Hart is the energy player for the Knicks and has been ever since the team acquired him in 2023. Under Tom Thibodeau, he has become one of the league's best rebounding guards as well. Brown, on the other hand, is Boston's lone star after Jayson Tatum tore his ACL in Game 4. His team will depend on the All-Star to keep them in the series as they head on the road for Game 6.

Ad

Trending

At the beginning of the second half of Game 5, Hart set a screen for Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Brown got caught up on the screen and ended up getting tangled with Hart below the belt. The contact turned into a shoving match that earned both players technical fouls. After seeing what happened to her husband, Hart's wife took to social media to share her thoughts on the play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Weird," is all Shannon Hart had to say about the incident.

Both players were given technical fouls on the play, but Josh Hart and the Knicks couldn't recover from it, while the Celtics went on a run. Boston won the third quarter 32-17 and added another 10 points to their lead in the final period. It was an inspired effort from Brown and Co. to extend the series to a sixth game.

Ad

How can Josh Hart and the Knicks finish the series in Game 6?

The Knicks haven't been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000. They have a chance to end the series in Madison Square Garden on Friday, but they will need to put forth a better effort than they did in Game 5. Hart and the rest of the starting lineup will be relied on to get things off to a good start.

Ad

The Celtics, on the other hand, want to continue their title defense for as long as they can, even without Tatum on the floor. Brown and Derrick White picked up their leader's scoring slack, with White finishing the game with 34 points. That scoring, combined with the stellar performances of Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard off the Boston bench fueled them to a win.

If New York wants to advance to the next round and avoid a Game 7, both Josh Hart and Brunson need to maintain their composure. Hart's confrontation with Brown fired up Celtics fans and turned the tides against the Knicks. Brunson picked up five fouls in the third quarter and fouled out halfway through the fourth. A Game 6 win needs to be earned, but New York has proven that they are capable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More