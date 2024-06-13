Josh Hart's wife Shannon hilariously exposes his lack of interest in academics: "Would come to class 30 min late"

Over the past few years, Josh Hart has been one of the most notable NBA players when it comes to social media antics. As fans dig up some of his older posts, his wife decided to get it on the fun.

Earlier this week, a New York Knicks fan account posted screenshots of Hart's old tweets from when it was at Villanova. Both posts were selfies of him complaining about the boredom of being in class.

As Knicks fans had fun with finding these old gems, Josh Hart's wife added to the antics. She stated that he would end up coming to class late only to eventually fall asleep.

"Lmaooooo this man would come to class 30 min late and go right to sleep"

Shannon Phillips have been together for some time now, first meeting back in High School in Maryland. After eight years of dating, the Knicks forward finally popped the question in 2020. The couple would end up tying the knot just one year later in the summer of 2021. Last year, Phillps and Hart started a family. She gave birth to a set of twin boys in May of 2023.

Hart is fresh off finishing his seventh season in the NBA. The veteran forward became a key piece for the Knicks in his first full season with the franchise. During the regular season, he averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Josh Hart had funny reason for picking his college major

Typically, students pick their major based on the field they want to enter following graduation. However, that wasn't the case for Josh Hart. The NBA forward had much different incentives when it came to selecting his field of study.

During an interview with the New York Post, Hart touched on studying Communications during his four years at Villanova. When asked why he picked that major, he said it was because those students got a free laptop.

“They gave Comm majors a free Macbook. And I wanted a Macbook,” Hart said. “So I wanted to be a Comm major. That was really it. Nothing else. I did it for the Macbook.”

If his old social media posts weren't enough, comments like this are a testament to how Josh Hart felt about his studies. While he might not have been fully serious about communications, he is now putting the degree to work.

Hart wasn't the only member of the basketball team who picked that major. Fellow New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson also studied in that field. He did so with the intent of one day having a career in the media.

As Brunson continues to rise to superstardom in the NBA, he is achieving that goal in some form. Earlier this year, he and Hart started their hit podcast the "Roommates Show."