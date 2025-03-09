Josh Hart sends funny request to PJ Tucker as NBA veteran signs 10-day contract with Knicks

The New York Knicks added some toughness and defense with their latest move. According to a report by ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday, they signed veteran P.J. Tucker to a 10-day contract.

Ad

It's been a while since Tucker played, as he was away from the LA Clippers while they figured out a course of action for him. The former NBA champion will now give the Knicks some physicality in the frontcourt.

However, Josh Hart has different priorities. Upon hearing the news, he shared a hilarious request for his new teammate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Tell bro bring all them Kobe’s lol," Hart tweeted.

Tucker is known for being the biggest sneakerhead in the NBA. Per Athlon Sports, he has over 5,000 pairs in his collection, including several player editions and limited releases.

Josh Hart calls out media and fans over Karl-Anthony Towns take

Josh Hart's playful nature might make some fans think that he doesn't care, but he's a hardworking player who would do almost anything for his teammates.

Ad

He recently went the extra mile to defend Karl-Anthony Towns from some accusations. Towns was a late scratch vs. the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday due to undisclosed reasons and Draymond Green claimed that he was "afraid" to play against Jimmy Butler, given their well-known feud.

Hart came to his defense and urged the fans and the media to remember that NBA players are also human.

“It’s tough,” Hart said on Saturday, via ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly. “A lot of you guys forget we’re humans. Or you guys look at us like we’re animals in a petting zoo or a parlay, or something like that.”

Ad

“We give him a lot of credit; we’re there for him,” Hart continued. “You all forget that we’re real people, that we have real-life problems and traumas and things like that that we have to navigate. I think everyone has to keep that in mind when they say things. People say stupid things when they don’t understand and we’re humans.”

Towns has returned to action; however, he wasn't able to help the Knicks from suffering back-to-back losses to the LA Lakers on Thursday and the LA Clippers on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback