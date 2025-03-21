Josh Hart sends strong message to Knicks locker room after Hornets maul New York

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks limped to an embarrassing 115-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. The 18-51 home team entered the game without the injured Grant Williams and Brandon Miller. Still, the Hornets led by as many as 19 points before cruising to a win against their star-studded visitors.

Hart rued after the lopsided loss:

"Mental toughness. That's my big concern right now. We can make all the excuses in the world. There's highs & lows in the season, no one's 82-0, but the way we're losing games is embarrassing. We have to find a way to right the ship. We gotta come out next game with more intensity, desperation.”

The New York Knicks didn't have Jalen Brunson, but Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were available. New York’s lack of hustle was most apparent in the rebounding, where they lost 52-38, including 11-9 in the offensive boards. The Knicks played catchup for most of the game and couldn't string together defensive stops.

What Tom Thibodeau’s team showed against the Hornets was a repeat of how they performed versus the San Antonio Spurs two nights ago. The Knicks lost 120-105 to a team without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. New York trailed 67-43 after two quarters and never recovered.

Josh Hart puts the onus on himself to play with more energy and hustle to help his team

Josh Hart didn't play his teammates for their lackluster performances. He didn't have to look far to diagnose what had been going on with the New York Knicks.

Hart said after the loss to the Hornets:

“Starts with myself––as someone who's supposed to bring energy I've been atrocious last several weeks. We have to get our minds prepared for the end of the season.

He added that the Knicks have been playing with lack of energy and extra effort. He wants his team to stop “crying to the refs” and pick up their performance.

The Knicks have already secured a spot in the playoffs. They own a 43-26 record for No. 3 in the Eastern Conference. If they continue to slide, they could drop in the standings and start the postseason on the road.

