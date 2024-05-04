Josh Hart shouts out Orlando Magic's TikTok song again as Cavaliers lose Game 6 in Florida

New York Knicks star Josh Hart didn't miss the occasion of the Orlando Magic winning Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He posted about their hit TikTok song which has gone viral on the platform in recent months.

Game 6, which took place at the Kia Center in Orlando, saw the Magic win 103-96 after 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists from Banchero, with Wagner adding 26 and Jalen Suggs contributing a further 22.

The social media team of the organization has consistently used a song created by Ayo The Producer. Its lyrics include ‘Orlando Magic,’ and it comes with a catchy beat which has led to it being used in multiple viral videos in recent months. Josh Hart, who had earlier referenced the song in another interview, took to Twitter to mention it again.

"*Opens TikTok, Goes to Orlando Magic Page*."

As one would expect, the Magic's social media time posted another video on the occasion of the stellar victory.

Orlando has had a successful campaign thus far, led by the likes of Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The team finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and is now tied 3-3 against the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. This comes after Banchero and company lost the first two games of the series, after which they have mounted a successful comeback.

Josh Hart was determined to avoid the Magic's viral song in March

Josh Hart was among thousands of people listening as the viral song was posted on the Magic's page again. While the New York Knicks’ superstar enjoyed the Magic posting it after their win over the Cavaliers, he didn't want the same treatment when his own team faced Orlando in March.

While the Knicks won 98-74, owing to another huge display by Jalen Brunson, Hart confirmed that one of his biggest motivations to emerge on the winning team was to avoid being posted on TikTok. He told reporters after the game:

“It was so important because I didn’t want to see Orlando Magic put us on TikTok with their song with some cows dancing, which is a banger.

“No, but obviously we knew it was gonna be a big game… We had to come out with confidence and energy. Remembering to play our brand of basketball. It was good for us to go out there and have a game to build confidence and not hear, ‘Orlando Magic, Orlando Magic.’ Boy, that’s a banger! Whoever made that song is really going places.”

While Josh Hart was particularly fond of the tune, he did not want it posted at his own expense.