Josh Hart trolls NBA for recognizing his 'cardio' with Minutes Champion Award

New York Knicks dynamo Josh Hart was named the 2024–25 NBA Minutes Champion after averaging 37.6 minutes per game this season. Hart received a trophy for the accomplishment and humorously commented on it via social media.

Ad

In a post on his Instagram stories, Hart shared an image of the Minutes Champion trophy in his hand. He appeared baffled by the recognition, joking about logging plenty of "cardio" during the season. He beat Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns for the honor.

"Minutes Champion? I guess I got my cardio in this year," Hart wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Josh Hart averaged a career-high 36.7 minutes per game. He played 77 games and totaled 2,897 minutes on the court. He finished second in total minutes behind teammate Mikal Bridges, who logged 3,036 minutes over 82 games.

Hart also put up career highs across the board, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has become an integral part of the New York Knicks since being acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

His performance in the second half of the 2022–23 season earned him a four-year, $81 million extension from the Knicks. He has since become the quintessential Swiss Army knife for coach Tom Thibodeau, who is known for giving his core players heavy minutes.

Josh Hart's perspective on fatigue resurfaced during the playoffs

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

As a hard-working player, Josh Hart earned his role under coach Tom Thibodeau. During the NBA playoffs, a postgame interview of Hart from March 2023 resurfaced, highlighting his grounded approach to fatigue.

Ad

"Our job is to play basketball," he said. "You got people getting up at 6 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts. Those people are tired. For us, we're playing a game. ... We gotta keep that in perspective."

Expand Tweet

Hart is averaging slightly fewer minutes this postseason, at 37.5 per game. He ranks 23rd in the league, while teammates Mikal Bridges (40.8), OG Anunoby (40.7) and Jalen Brunson (40.1) are all in the top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More