“To me, he’s obviously the greatest ever” - JR Smith on his dream to play golf with Tiger Woods, says he wants to pick his brain

JR Smith's retirement from the NBA and decision to become a college golfer shows his love for golf. He now dreams of playing with golfing legend Tiger Woods, who recently returned to the Master's.

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, so it is not surprising that athletes of all backgrounds want to play with him. Now that former New York Knicks shooting guard JR Smith is a collegiate golfer, there is more incentive to want to play with him.

During a recent appearance on "ALL THE SMOKE" with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the two-time NBA champion spoke about the possibility of playing golf with Woods.

"Yeah, I got to get in with Tiger for sure. That's the goal right there. I mean pick his brain on the sport. to me he's obviously the greatest ever you know to be able to learn from him."

While Smith is unlikely to join Woods on the PGA tour anytime soon, anyone who plays the sport is likely to benefit from playing around with the greatest of all time.

As an NBA player who has played with some of the greatest basketball players of the modern-day, he understands how that can benefit his golf game.

Now that Tiger Woods is officially back to playing golf competitively, the opportunity for JR Smith to play a few rounds with the golfing legend is more realistic than it was a few months ago.

Tiger Woods Master's return opens the door for JR Smith to play with him

Only a few months ago, the idea of JR Smith being able to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods seemed extremely unlikely due to Woods' accident. Over the past few months, Woods' progression has shown that he would be able to play golf at a somewhat competitive level.

Woods' appearance at the Master's shows that he could realistically play a competitive round of golf with someone like Smith in the future. If current form is anything to go by, Smith may struggle against Woods despite the latter's injury.

The return of one of the greatest golfers of all time is great for golf, college players like Smith, and athletes in general.

As Smith continues to develop as a collegiate golfer, the ability to play with one of the greats will help his development, just as playing with some of the greatest basketball players of all time helped Smith's development in the NBA.

