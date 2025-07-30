Jrue Holiday clears up speculation around his WiFi after Damian Lillard's playful message

Damian Lillard returns to Portland in free agency, reuniting with Jrue Holiday, who was a part of the trade that sent him to the Bucks. The duo seems to share a great connection off the court and shared a light-hearted moment on Tuesday.Lillard, on Wednesday, complained about Holiday's WifFi in Milwaukee after revealing that he rented his house during his time there. However, Holiday refuted his teammates' claim, clearing the speculation during a media availability.&quot;My wifi wasn't that bad,&quot; Holiday said.Dame's playful comment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Brenna Greene.&quot;When I lived in Milwaukee, I rented his house for two years so we talked a lot,” Lillard said. “Like, I was complaining to him about the Wi-Fi. There's a clip online of like, I shake his hand, we played them in Boston, we had an interaction and people were like, 'What?' And we were literally talking about his Wi-Fi at his house.&quot;In the clip, Dame also shared that they’ve already had some good talks about what’s ahead.&quot;So he reached out just about, like, areas, like, to live in and stuff like that and a little bit about the organization,” Lillard said. “And I told him, like, I live in Portland, my family's in Portland. … So, I mean, I think once you get here and you get on the ground, you know, you learn to like it or love it in my case.&quot;Part of the multi-team trade that sent Lillard to the Bucks and Holiday to the Celtics, the two will now share the court this season. The duo will bring much-needed experience to a revamped Trail Blazers team that has some great young talents.Damian Lillard shared the first message Jrue Holiday sent him after his waiver from the Milwaukee BucksOne of the biggest stories during free agency revolved around Damian Lillard's exit from the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard was waived by the team to accommodate Myles Turner, allowing him to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year contract. Linking up with Jrue Holiday, Dame shared the first message he received from Holiday after his waiver from the Bucks.&quot;As soon as I got waived, he sent me the 👀emoji,&quot; Lillard said.The former All-Stars could form a deadly backcourt in Portland with their skill sets. However, the duo will have to wait before playing together, as Damian Lillard continues to recover from an ACL injury.