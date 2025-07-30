  • home icon
  Jrue Holiday clears up speculation around his WiFi after Damian Lillard's playful message

Jrue Holiday clears up speculation around his WiFi after Damian Lillard's playful message

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:10 GMT
Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Damian Lillard returns to Portland in free agency, reuniting with Jrue Holiday, who was a part of the trade that sent him to the Bucks. The duo seems to share a great connection off the court and shared a light-hearted moment on Tuesday.

Lillard, on Wednesday, complained about Holiday's WifFi in Milwaukee after revealing that he rented his house during his time there. However, Holiday refuted his teammates' claim, clearing the speculation during a media availability.

"My wifi wasn't that bad," Holiday said.
Dame's playful comment was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Brenna Greene.

"When I lived in Milwaukee, I rented his house for two years so we talked a lot,” Lillard said.
“Like, I was complaining to him about the Wi-Fi. There's a clip online of like, I shake his hand, we played them in Boston, we had an interaction and people were like, 'What?' And we were literally talking about his Wi-Fi at his house."
In the clip, Dame also shared that they’ve already had some good talks about what’s ahead.

"So he reached out just about, like, areas, like, to live in and stuff like that and a little bit about the organization,” Lillard said.
“And I told him, like, I live in Portland, my family's in Portland. … So, I mean, I think once you get here and you get on the ground, you know, you learn to like it or love it in my case."
Part of the multi-team trade that sent Lillard to the Bucks and Holiday to the Celtics, the two will now share the court this season. The duo will bring much-needed experience to a revamped Trail Blazers team that has some great young talents.

Damian Lillard shared the first message Jrue Holiday sent him after his waiver from the Milwaukee Bucks

One of the biggest stories during free agency revolved around Damian Lillard's exit from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard was waived by the team to accommodate Myles Turner, allowing him to rejoin the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year contract. Linking up with Jrue Holiday, Dame shared the first message he received from Holiday after his waiver from the Bucks.

"As soon as I got waived, he sent me the 👀emoji," Lillard said.

The former All-Stars could form a deadly backcourt in Portland with their skill sets. However, the duo will have to wait before playing together, as Damian Lillard continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

