Jrue Holiday Corner 3-Point Percentage: How Celtics star has historic numbers from shortened line

NBA veteran Jrue Holiday has been around the league for 15 seasons. Throughout that time, he has built a reputation for being one of the most solid role players to have on your team. He was even named an All-Star once in his career back in the 2012-13 season.

Within that period, Holiday was known for his efficient inside and mid-range game, though he wasn't exactly known for his prolific shooting from behind the arc. However, things have changed for the better this season.

According to the NBA's official website, Jrue Holiday currently leads the league in 3-point percentage from the corner. Holiday is shooting 64.9% from the left side and 64.0% from the right side bringing his overall percentage from the corner to 64.4%. Prior to this season, Holiday shot a career average of 36.8% from long distance. This year, he's shooting 44.3% from 3 and it's most likely thanks to his efficiency from the corner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How has Jrue Holiday's shooting impacted Celtics this season?

Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

After surprisingly getting traded to the Boston Celtics last summer, it appears that Jrue Holiday has positively impacted his newfound team. While he may not be the star of the show, he has efficiently supported the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with his shooting performances.

Looking at Holiday's numbers this season, he's averaging 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists accompanied by 44.3% shooting from long distance and 47.9% overall. His best shooting performance came last February when he shot 55.2% from 3-point land and 56.9% overall.

Holiday has clearly worked on his long-range shooting as he was able to pull off two perfect shooting nights from deep. He shot 100% from 3 against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 30 and did it again against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 27.

Given his efficiency, the Celtics now have another option to rely on in any case when Brown or Tatum aren't feeling like themselves on particular nights. Holiday has stepped up in scoring on several occasions this season. The veteran guard has scored 20+ points in seven games this year.

With all that said, it's safe to say that Jrue Holiday has formed a big four in Boston alongside, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum. This newfound Celtics (46-12) has dominated the NBA throughout the entire season and is once again one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

Ever since Tatum and Brown took over the team after Kyrie Irving's departure, the star duo has struggled to deliver on their championship aspirations. Each year they always seemed like they could win it all, only to come up short in the postseason. However, with a new and improved team by their side this year, their chances of winning it all could finally happen, given they don't choke in the playoffs again.