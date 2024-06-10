Jrue Holiday explains how he is different from superstar teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - "I'm a utility guy"

Boston Celtics veteran guard Jrue Holiday stepped up during Sunday's 105-98 Game 2 NBA Finals win over the Dallas Mavericks. Afterward, he humbly assessed his role with Boston, contrasting himself to his superstar teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Amid debates surrounding whether Tatum or Brown is the Celtics' top player, Holiday finished as his team's leading scorer. The 33-year-old tallied 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two 3-pointers, shooting a scorching 11-for-14 (78.6%). Meanwhile, Tatum and Brown combined for 39 points as four Boston players scored 18 or more.

During his postgame interview, Holiday, a two-time All-Star, touched on his contentment with becoming a role player in his first season alongside the superstar duo.

"I'm a utility guy. I'll do whatever," Holiday said. "I'm here to win. I feel like they brought me here to win, and I'll do my best to do that."

The one-time NBA champion also referenced the Celtics' hierarchy, noting that Tatum and Brown have much tougher roles as the team's leaders.

"But at the end of the day, this is their team," Holiday said. "And I know it's probably just as much my team as theirs, but again, ... the pressure that they have on themselves to execute and to be great is a little bit different than my pressure."

Holiday added that they have dealt with the responsibility admirably.

"And again, I've always been honest about that, and how they always handle themselves has been something that's been so honorable," Holiday said. "So, it's just slightly different. They're superstars, and I'm here to support [them]."

Holiday played a tertiary offensive role alongside Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and star wing Khris Middleton during their 2021 championship run.

However, the 15-year veteran has sacrificed even more offensive touches in his first year with Boston, earning his teammates' respect. Over 16 playoff outings, Holiday is averaging only 10.0 field goal attempts per game, fourth on the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown praises Jrue Holiday for embracing role with Celtics

Following Jrue Holiday's masterful Game 2 performance, Jaylen Brown raved about his veteran teammate's impact since arriving in Boston in the offseason.

Brown highlighted how Holiday willingly made sacrifices from Day 1, reshaping his offensive game to become more of an off-ball player.

"Jrue has been an example of just excellence," Brown said. "Since he's been here, his role has been different from what it was the last few years in Milwaukee, and he's been able to adapt. Not a lot of guys can do that, be versatile, play different roles and different styles, and still have an effect on the game.

"And Jrue, he just came in, he wasn't on the ball as much, still guarded at a high level, but became a corner 3-point specialist, and that's just atestament to his greatness."

After buying into the Celtics' plans for him, Jrue Holiday is only two victories away from winning his second title. He and Boston will look to improve to 3-0 during Wednesday's Game 3 clash at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

