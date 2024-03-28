Jrue Holiday Injury Update: Latest on Celtics guard's return status vs Hawks (March 28)

Jrue Holiday's injury has been among the concerns circling the Boston Celtics ahead of their season-series decider against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Holiday has missed the last six games for the Celtics. The offseason addition's missed games total is up to 11 games.

Holiday has been a solid addition that has elevated the Celtics' defense and offense. He's averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 48.5% shooting, including 44.5% from 3. The Celtics are 9-2 in Holiday's absence this year.

Jrue Holiday injury update: Will former NBA champion play tonight?

Jrue Holiday is questionable to face the Atlanta Hawks. He's likely been held out as a precaution because of the Celtics' commanding lead in the standings. Holiday could return after taking five games off.

What happened to Jrue Holiday?

Holiday sustained a shoulder injury in his last outing against the Washington Wizards on March 17. He revealed to the Boston Globe that he's dealing with a "dead arm" injury, which he suffered due to repeated throwing motions. He added that the injury occurred after taking a hit while defending on top of a screen against the Wizards.

Jrue Holiday stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

Holiday has averaged 13.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 6.3 apg against the Hawks in 28 games. He's 15-13 against the Celtics' conference rivals.

Holiday had 27 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last game against the Hawks on Jan. 11. The Celtics won that game 114-105.

Boston missed his services when it faced the Hawks in Monday's 120-118 loss. The Celtics blew a 30-point lead, struggling with their execution on both ends of the court in the second half.

Holiday potentially returning could help the Celtics greatly in avenging that defeat. His presence at the point has helped Boston settle down in tense situations on several occasions this year, and it could have benefitted from his presence in the previous matchup.

Jrue Holiday could be the difference-maker for Celtics

The Celtics have come close to achieving the record 18th championship over the past two seasons. However, the team's inexperience showed during its 2022 finals loss against the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat in the 2023 conference finals.

Holiday, who won the title three years ago, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, could be a key piece in taking the Celtics over the hump. He's the only player to be in that situation before, and his leadership could help settle the nerves for the Celtics' young superstar duo when the time comes.