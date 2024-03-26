Jrue Holiday lambast Bucks for last-minute trade notice in Damian Lillard deal

Over the summer, Jrue Holiday was part of the trade that landed Damian Lillard on the Milwaukee Bucks. Recently, the All-Star guard blasted the team for how they told him he was getting moved.

After countless rumors connecting him to the Miami Heat, Lillard ended up joining Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Holiday was a key part in the deal, and had no idea it was coming.

While appearing on "The Draymond Green Show," Jrue Holiday talked about when he found he was getting traded. His major issue was he would have liked more notice instead of finding out on the spot.

"I also had no clue," Holiday said. "I think for me it's just a shock because at least let me know 24 hours in advance, not five minutes in advance."

Holiday spent three seasons in Milwaukee after being traded there from the New Orleans Pelicans. He had great success on the Bucks, getting an All-Star nomination and helping the franchise win a championship.

During his time with the Bucks, Holiday averaged 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals. After initially being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, he ended up getting re-routed to the Boston Celtics not long after.

Jrue Holiday is in a good position to get revenge on his former team

If Jrue Holiday still has hard feelings towards the Milwaukee Bucks, he has a good chance to get some revenge. Based on how things are playing out, the veteran guard could see his former team on one of the game's biggest stages.

Since joining the Boston Celtics, Holiday has helped turn them into one of the NBA's top teams. Alongside Jayson Tatum and company, he is part of arguably the best starting unit in the league. With just a few weeks to go, the Celtics have a comfortable lead in the East standings with a 57-15 record.

With the playoffs right around the corner, many have picked Boston to represent the East in the finals this year. However, the Bucks are often mentioned as one of the few teams that could possibly upset them.

After going through the growing pains of a coaching change, they managed to turn things around in a big way. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have climbed back up to second place in the standings.

Seeing how both teams are playing at a high level right now, a meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals seems inevitable. Jrue Holiday will have a chance to not only punch his ticket to the finals, but knock off the team that traded him in the process.

Seeing that he is still an elite perimeter defender, Holiday will likely be tasked with guarding Damian Lillard if these two teams meet down the road. This is sure to garner a lot of attention as the two All-Stars were traded for one another.