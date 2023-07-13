Jrue Holiday and wife Lauren Holiday win the 2023 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award

Jrue Holiday, the talented guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, and his wife Lauren were honored with the prestigious Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the 2023 ESPYs.

They received this prestigious award in recognition of their exceptional dedication to supporting Black-owned small businesses. Alongside their commendable efforts, the couple established the JLH foundation with the primary aim of assisting and uplifting Black-owned small businesses.

During the ESPYs, both Jrue and Lauren Holiday were present to accept the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. In an impactful acceptance speech, Lauren delivered a powerful message about the importance of helping those in need. She emphasized that an athlete's fame and accomplishments hold little value if they are not used to make a positive difference in the world.

Looking back at how Lauren and Jrue Holiday's JLH Foundation started

The JLH Social Impact Fund, led by Jrue and Lauren Holiday, has generated remarkable success stories, raising millions of dollars and offering guidance to organizations across the United States.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020, Jrue Holiday faced a complex decision. With his wife, retired soccer star Lauren, expecting their child, Jrue desired to prioritize his family's well-being. The idea of participating in the NBA Bubble posed a dilemma.

However, after discussions with Lauren, she presented him with a compelling reason to pursue playing in the Bubble—a proposal that he donate his entire salary from the Bubble, amounting to $5.3 million.

Motivated by this decision, the Holidays established the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund. Their primary focus was to offer support to Black-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations disproportionately affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Recognizing the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses in accessing funding, with less than 2% of bank funding directed towards them, the Holidays sought to address this disparity.

Their efforts extended beyond financial assistance; they provided resources and partnered with experts in crowdfunding and business coaching. Collaborating with organizations such as The Kinship Advisors, Fund Black Founders, and Crowdfund Better, they created a network and community dedicated to empowering and uplifting their recipients.

Through their JLH Social Impact Fund, Jrue and Lauren Holiday have made a significant impact, extending a helping hand to Black-owned businesses and fostering a community of individuals dedicated to supporting others in similar endeavors.

