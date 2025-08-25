"JT just doing anything now": Jaylen Brown drops candid reaction after Jayson Tatum debuts new look

Jaylen Brown will have to shoulder a bigger responsibility in the upcoming NBA season as his Boston Celtics co-star Jayson Tatum recuperates from a torn Achilles. In the offseason, though, Brown has a bit more time to spare for lighthearted moments involving his long-time teammate.In a recent livestream on Twitch, the 2024 Finals MVP reacted to reports of Tatum sporting a new look.&quot;JT got braids?&quot; Brown said as an online user posted a comment on Tatum's alleged new hairstyle. &quot;Nah, that's crazy...JT just doing anything now.&quot;Tatum's new hairstyle was revealed to the world as snapshots of the Celtics superstar attending Bradley Beal's wedding made their rounds on the internet. One clip shows Tatum dancing with other members of the entourage, his braids in clear view for the world to see.Since Tatum went down with his Achilles injury in the second round of the 2025 playoffs, analysts have pointed to Brown as the clear go-to guy for Boston. This was made abundantly clear after the exits of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, two major pieces of their championship run a year ago, in separate trades.Though Brown's scoring production has steadily dipped over the past three seasons, he has nevertheless been named an All-Star from 2023 to 2025. Brown, then, will have to elevate his game to a different level in the absence of his fellow All-Stars.In the offseason, though, Brown can at least enjoy a chuckle as he ponders Tatum's mindset in sporting a head full of braids.Jaylen Brown honors Kobe Bryant's memory by helping out with renovation of basketball facility featuring Mamba muralAnother noteworthy activity of Brown over the offseason is his assistance with a project honoring the memory of the late Kobe Bryant.Earlier this month, the society and culture website &quot;Only in Boston&quot; reported that the Roxbury Boston Boys &amp; Girls Club had been renovated, thanks to an assist from Brown. This facility includes a mural that pays tribute to Bryant and his daughter Gianna.A few weeks prior to this report, Brown called Bryant an &quot;influential&quot; figure, adding that he regrets not getting to meet the five-time NBA champion in the past.